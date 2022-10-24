226 Billion SHIB Moved Hours Before Major Milestone, Cardano’s First Telemedicine App Goes Live, XRP's Last Piece of Puzzle Snapped into Place: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past weekend.

Anon wallets shift 226 billion Shiba Inu just hours before SHIB reaches this milestone

According to @shibaplay_ Twitter user, on Saturday, large whales performed SHIB transfers worth $1,221,947 and $1,049,707 (121,829,226,162 and 104,656,752,200, respectively). Per data provided by Etherscan, these whales have been redistributing their crypto riches. Meanwhile, just hours before these transfers took place, Shiba Inu was added by FCF Pay crypto payment gateway to its prepaid debit cards. The company previously reported that the cards could be used to access goods and services on Amazon and Netflix, meaning that from now on, SHIB holders can pay these two giants with their favorite meme coin.

Cardano's (ADA) first telemedicine app goes live

Citaldoc , one of the leading telemedicine applications in Latin America, started testing ADA for its telemedicine services payment module. The platform’s team shared a screenshot on Twitter, showing a successful 10,000 ADA test transaction processed by Cardano's testing network. As commented by the team in the same tweet, this milestone is "emotional" for them, as crypto integration is crucial for Citaldoc's accessibility to both current and potential customers. Citaldoc representatives announced that $1,000,000 in ADA tokens would be enough to fuel the next phase of crypto adoption in telemedicine.

XRP's last piece of puzzle snapped into place, says lawyer

As previously reported by U.Today, Ripple collected statements from 3,000 XRP holders to involve them in the lawsuit against the SEC. The collection of XRP holders' notarized testimonies (affidavits) was made possible thanks to John Deaton, pro-XRP lawyer and activist. Another attorney, Jeremy Hogan , has not left the news unnoticed and commented that bringing in the affidavits of XRP holders is the last piece of the puzzle in Ripple’s case. The direct involvement of holders adds to positive developments in the lawsuit for the fintech giant, which includes statements from Ripple's partners describing how they are using XRP and filing motions for summary judgment by the parties.

