XRP Scam Alert: India's State Governor Hacked to Promote Fake Ripple XRP Airdrop

The Twitter account of India's Madhya Pradesh governor, Raj Bhavan, was hacked to promote a fake XRP airdrop. The Indian official was thus another victim of attackers actively flooding the social network with fake ads featuring Ripple, the crypto company that uses XRP, and its head, Brad Garlinghouse.

It is likely that the hack took place less than 12 hours ago. In that time, the hackers have managed to release several dozen tweets promoting the scam on behalf of an Indian official, some of which have already garnered hundreds or thousands of views.

Interestingly, in early February, the account of another official, but from France, was also hacked to promote a fake XRP airdrop from Ripple. Earlier, the account of the Indian embassy in Oman was also caught in a similar situation. This suggests that officials' accounts and those who maintain them do not pay adequate attention to security and authentication, making them easy prey for hackers.

Crypto Twitter crisis

Previously, new Twitter owner Elon Musk declared war on bots, of which there are especially many in the crypto sector of the social network. Since his arrival, their number seems to have actually decreased, but there are still plenty of them. At the same time, there have recently been rumors that two-factor authentication on Twitter will become a paid service, which many think would be odd.