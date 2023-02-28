Ripple Remittances Expand Further into Asia Pacific via Tranglo's New Partnership

Tue, 02/28/2023 - 13:15
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ripple remittance technology expands into six countries

Ripple's ODL remittance technology will expand further into the Asia Pacific, thanks to Tranglo's new partnership with EzyRemit, one of Australia's fastest-growing fintech companies.

APAC is reportedly one of the fastest-growing regions for RippleNet, Ripple's global payment network.

EzyRemit will boost its remittance services by utilizing Tranglo's cross-border payment options.

The partnership will also enable EzyRemit to use ODL to maximize working capital and deliver quick and affordable transactions across key corridors, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, India and Bangladesh. This is part of Tranglo's global push for Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL).

As a proud partner of Ripple, Tranglo stated that it can now provide enhanced cross-border payout services with even more coverage, thanks to RippleNet.

On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), Ripple's crypto-enabled cross-border payments solution, launched in France, Sweden and Africa last year and is now available in about 40 global markets.

Ripple lawsuit might be best chance for crypto in U.S.

Cryptocurrency start-up LBRY believes that the Ripple lawsuit might be the best chance for crypto in the U.S.

"By far the best chance for cryptocurrency in the United States is Ripple. There are other crypto players in the US that could be playing offense, but aren't. This means it's basically all on XRP to save us all," LBRY tweeted.

Ripple's case with the SEC is now fully briefed after two years of battling on behalf of the whole crypto ecosystem and American innovation.

As it waits for the judge's ruling, Ripple claims it is proud of its defense and feels more confident than ever. The company anticipates a court decision in 2023.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.



