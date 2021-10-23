leaderboard
woj

XRPL Devs Can Participate in Second Grant Program

News
Sat, 10/23/2021 - 14:53
article image
Vladislav Sopov
"Shadowy super coders" interested in joining the club of XRP Ledger developers can apply for funding, here's how
XRPL Devs Can Participate in Second Grant Program
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Ripple's Elliot Lee, former Paypal and Kraken engineer, shares an invitation to the second iteration of a large-scale grant program focused on XRP Ledger solutions.

Bringing sidechains, NFTs and dev tools to XRP Ledger

According to the latest tweet shared by Mr. Lee, Ripple X and XRPL Labs are inviting all blockchain developers to take part in the XRPL Grants Program.

The second round of the XRPL Grants Program (Wave 2) welcomes both projects working on improvements to XRP Ledger core technology and end-user retail applications.

In this round, the red-hot segments of non-fungible tokens and sidechains are in the spotlight alongside core infrastructure and developer tooling.

In the sidechain section, organizers are waiting for projects that develop custom XRPL sidechains, integrate sidechain support into XRPL explorers and build various tools and services for sidechains.

At the same time, projects focused on other XRPL-centric use cases can also apply for funding.

Application campaign closes on Oct. 28

To be eligible for the grant program, XRPL-based products should have a viable prototype and "some technical development."

The deadline for applicants is Oct. 28, 2021. Finalists of the preliminary stage will be chosen for interviews.

Related
RippleX Announces First XRPL Grants

As covered by U.Today previously, within the first iteration of this program, 25 grantees received a total of $2 million in funding from Ripple X.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 23
10/23/2021 - 15:22
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 600,000 Ethers Burned Since EIP 1559 Activation
10/23/2021 - 15:03
600,000 Ethers Burned Since EIP 1559 Activation
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRPL Devs Can Participate in Second Grant Program
10/23/2021 - 14:53
XRPL Devs Can Participate in Second Grant Program
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov