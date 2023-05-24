XRP Price to Tumble Before Huge Spike, Top Trader Says, SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 2,372%, FLOKI Listed on Binance TR: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto by reading U.Today's top three news stories.

XRP price to tumble before huge spike, top trader says

Matthew Dixon, chief executive officer at Evai, recently made a prediction concerning the future price movement of XRP . In his tweet from May 23, he predicted that the Ripple-affiliated crypto will first experience a significant downturn, plunging to as low as $0.34, but after that it will see a massive rebound, potentially surpassing $0.6. Dixon based his prediction on Elliot Wave Theory, which suggests that prices move in waves, typically consisting of five "impulse" waves followed by three "corrective" waves. In XRP's case, the "X wave" — the last impulse wave — would be a minor upward move and would be followed by a "Y wave" — a corrective wave — to the downside. However, the token is expected to rally after that.

SHIB burn figure jumps 2,372% as Shiba Inu price begins to revive

Yesterday, the SHIB community managed to push the burn rate of its beloved coin by an impressive 2,372% as it sent 1,240,951,903 SHIB to dead wallets. Almost all of these SHIB were destroyed in just a single transfer of 1,238,951,893 coins, which was made by an anonymous wallet. Then two more transactions followed, each carrying 1,000,000 SHIB. Meanwhile, the price of the dog-themed token seems to be starting to revive as it printed several consecutive green candles on its hourly chart on May 22. This pushed the price up by 4.56%. At the moment, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000008457, per CoinMarketCap.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) listed on Binance TR, here's when trading starts