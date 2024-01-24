Advertisement
Solana (SOL) Going to Zero Against Bitcoin: Max Keiser

Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin evangelist Keiser has taken dig at Solana altcoin, making ultra-bearish prediction about SOL
Wed, 24/01/2024 - 14:10
Wed, 24/01/2024 - 14:10
Prominent Bitcoin supporter and maximalist Max Keiser continues aiming at altcoins. The most recent ones that he has been attacking on Twitter have been Solana (SOL) and Ripple-affiliated XRP tokens.

Earlier today, Keiser took to X/Twitter to make another mega-bearish prediction on the future of the SOL price as he sees it.

Keiser’s radical Solana prediction

Max Keiser, in his typical harsh style with a bit of humor added to it, has again called the top Solana blockchain a “rug pull,” stressing that he believes SOL to be “centralized garbage.” Keiser believes that there is a mathematical guarantee that SOL will eventually collapse to trade “at virtual zero against Bitcoin.”

Since Jan. 11, Solana’s native token SOL has plunged by a staggering 26%, falling from the $107 peak (reached on the back of Bitcoin briefly soaring after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs) and hitting a $79.34 low on Jan. 23.

It was this continuous recent price fall that Max Keiser commented on in his tweet, promising that SOL would eventually trade at virtual zero against the global leading cryptocurrency and digital gold. A similar tweet was recently published by Keiser about XRP.

In a recent development, over the past 24 hours, the token in question has managed to stage a significant recovery of more than 10%, getting back to trading at the $87.66 price tag.

Previously, Keiser made a similar bearish prediction about Solana at the start of the year, predicting that SOL would definitely go down to $20. Back then, the token experienced a quick 15% price fall to $96.

Keiser picking at XRP lately

The second coin that Keiser has been slamming most frequently after SOL is XRP. Over the weekend, he published an X post, claiming that the Ripple-linked XRP coin will eventually crash to $0.01.

Keiser believes that Bitcoin is the only decentralized cryptocurrency since it was created by one person (known to the cryptocurrency community as Satoshi Nakamoto), who chose to disappear from public view almost immediately after BTC was released. Unlike Bitcoin, altcoins have been created by teams of IT engineers, hence Keiser's belief they are nothing but “centralized garbage.” Keiser also supports the SEC in its lawsuit against Ripple.

#Max Keiser #Solana #XRP #Bitcoin
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
