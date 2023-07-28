Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Sizzling Boost as Alchemy Pay Locks in Major Partnership

Fri, 07/28/2023 - 13:13
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu (SHIB) adoption surges to next level amid this epic Alchemy Pay partnership
In a monumental stride that could reshape the landscape of digital payments worldwide, Alchemy Pay, a leading fiat-to-crypto payment gateway, has forged a formidable partnership with Checkout, a renowned payment processor catering to large global enterprises.

This strategic alliance has the potential to redefine crypto payments as we know them, as Alchemy Pay seamlessly integrates the prestigious Visa and Mastercard channels from Checkout into its services. By leveraging these highly reputable payment networks, Alchemy Pay can now offer users one of the industry's highest payment acceptance rates, significantly enhancing the efficiency and convenience of crypto payments for users worldwide.

Shiba Inu adoption skyrockets

Among the prominent beneficiaries of this transformative collaboration is the widely popular Shiba Inu token, SHIB. Alchemy Pay's unwavering support for various prominent cryptocurrencies, particularly SHIB, has been a driving force behind significant adoption breakthroughs.

In a remarkable testament to its growing influence, the Shiba Inu token achieved the coveted status of a valid payment method at the world-renowned Burger King franchise in Paris earlier this year, thanks to Alchemy Pay's seamless ecosystem integration.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand into Europe Following This Major Partnership

The momentum behind this powerful partnership is expected to propel SHIB's adoption to unparalleled heights. Notably, Alchemy Pay's new partner, Checkout, boasts an illustrious clientele, including industry giants like Netflix, Farfetch, Grab, Sony, Pizza Hut and Shein, ensuring that SHIB gains access to a vast global audience.

