SHIB Perpetual Futures Listed on Kraken, Ripple Lawsuit Speculated to Settle in June, SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Supposed to Be in Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories from the previous day brought to you by U.Today.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) perpetual futures listed on Kraken: Details

SHIB BPP, a Shiba Inu-themed Twitter account that shares breaking news on the meme coin, recently shared that Kraken Pro has added SHIB perpetual futures . Perpetual futures contracts are a kind of derivative financial instrument that allows traders to speculate on the assets' price movements without actually owning them. Since Kraken is one of the largest crypto exchanges with millions of users, Shiba Inu has all the chances to increase its exposure via a new listing. Speaking of listings, in May, two exchanges added support for Shiba Inu: Bahrain's exchange CoinMENA and Brazilian exchange Digitra.com.

Ripple lawsuit to settle in June? Fresh speculation arises following these events

In a recent tweet, Ashley Prosper , a Twitter user with more than 7,500 followers and a member of the XRP community, has listed a series of events that might hint at a quicker resolution of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit. She mentioned Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's prediction of the lawsuit being resolved in "weeks" and not "months" and the fact that he liked a comment about the lawsuit being over. Prosper also wrote about Ripple's recent achievements, such as CBDC platform introduction, its ODL partner Tranglo's collaboration with Al Ansari Exchange and acquisition of custody service provider Metaco. "Hmm, doesn't sound like a company that's about to lose a lawsuit and disappear any time soon…" she concludes.

Shytoshi Kusama supposed to be in Japan, here's what he may be up to