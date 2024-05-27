Advertisement
    SHIB Insider Issues Crucial TREAT Warning, Ripple CTO Sheds Light on Tokenization, Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Surprises With Dogecoin Message: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Let’s see what crypto news the weekend has brought with U.Today’s news digest
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 16:19
    Contents
    Check out the top three news stories over the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

    Shiba Inu insider shares crucial message with SHIB community

    Last weekend, the Shiba Inu community received yet another reminder to stay cautious as the crypto market is currently experiencing an increase in fraudulent activity. Lucie, the project's marketing lead, took to social media to reiterate an important message regarding Shibarium ecosystem token TREAT. In her X post, Lucie warned all SHIB enthusiasts that TREAT has not been launched yet, warning them to beware of "many impostors targeting #SHIBArmy." Concluding the message, the marketing lead urged those interested in the Shiba Inu project to follow only its legitimate X accounts to get the right information and avoid confusion. As a reminder, TREAT is a reward token with multiple purposes, with one of them being providing liquidity for the SHI stablecoin.

    Ripple CTO demystifies tokenization, stuns XRP community

    Ripple fintech giant has recently posted a new clip in the "Crypto In One Minute" on its official X handle. The clip features the company's CTO David Schwartz, explaining how tokenization can improve efficiency. Schwartz started the explanation with a quote allegedly belonging to Albert Einstein: "If someone can’t explain something in 60 seconds, they probably don’t understand it," showing that real understanding does not need a full minute. The CTO stated that tokenization can improve efficiency by eliminating some of the problems with asset transfer and ownership. This can be done with the use of digital distributed ledgers, which will help track the ownership of assets. "That also simplifies things like if you want to borrow against an asset, use the asset for collateral, the person who's providing the loan can more easily determine that you own the asset and they can make sure that you aren't borrowing from a number of different ledgers," clarified Schwartz, boasting that his explanation did not even take a minute.

    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin surprises with Dogecoin message

    Last week the crypto community, and members of the DOGE army in particular, were startled by sad news; Kabosu (affectionately known as "Kabochan"), the dog that became the face of the Dogecoin meme cryptocurrency, passed away. Atsuko Sato, the owner of Kabosu, wrote in an X post that her beloved pet died peacefully in her sleep. Many prominent figures in the crypto industry reacted to the passing of Dogecoin's symbol, and Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin was no exception. Buterin responded to Atsuko Sato's with a simple yet poignant message: "Rest in Peace Kabochan." The Dogecoin Foundation also paid its respects, posting on X, "Rest in peace, dear Kabosu, beloved Doge. You were very much wow." As a reminder, the meme with Kabosu’s iconic photo went viral in 2010. Three years later, the Dogecoin asset was created, with Kabosu becoming its mascot.

    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

