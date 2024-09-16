SHIB Community Roasts Binance for Shunning BONE in New Listing Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Members of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community are aggrieved at the moment over the major shunning of BONE by the Binance exchange. Token listing on this trading platform is considered one of the peak moments for projects looking for centralized exchange validation. In its latest update, the exchange has revealed plans to list relatively newer projects like NEIRO, TURBO and Baby Doge Coin (100000BABYDOGE) for spot trading.

When BONE listing?

Taking to the X platform, Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie asked Binance exchange to list BONE in plain terms. More community members joined Lucie in criticizing the top exchange, as many believed BONE had earned its place as a utility token overall.

Bone ShibaSwap plays a crucial role in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The token serves as the governance asset for the ShibaSwap exchange and now plays a key role in burning SHIB on Shibarium. Since its launch in July 2021, top exchanges like Gate.io and OKX have listed the token but Binance has yet to consider it despite many expectations.

In more recent posts, Lucie highlighted why some projects make top listings over others. She acknowledged that hyped tokens might rake in more profits relatively quickly. This is even more necessary in the face of shrinking liquidity.

"The lack of liquidity and fierce competition are driving them to seek quick financial gains, often at the expense of valuable projects. As a result, they’re overlooking some great potential tokens," she said.

Age of Shibarium

Many evolutions happen simultaneously in the digital currency ecosystem, but a standout performer is decentralized finance (DeFi). To properly catch up with this offshoot of Web3, the Shiba Inu team is optimizing Shibarium.

To Lucie, DeFi will win, and Shibarium will play a crucial role in this sector in the long term. It remains unclear whether Binance will respond to the community’s call for a BONE listing.