Savvy Trader Peter Brandt Reveals When He Will Add Bitcoin "Laser Eyes" to His Twitter Avatar

Fri, 04/08/2022 - 13:10
article image
Yuri Molchan
Peter Brandt has disclosed a condition on which he will add Bitcoiner's "laser eyes" to his Twitter picture, here's what needs to happen
Savvy commodity trader Peter Brandt has taken to Twitter to mention Bitcoin and say when he will add the trendy Bitcoiner's feature "laser eyes" to his avatar.

"IF Bitcoin goes to $27,111"

Brandt addresses his tweet to Dr. Jeff Ross, who founded and is the CEO of Vailshire Capital Management. Ross is taking part in the Bitcoin 2022 event, and Brandt wished him a wonderful time there.

Brandt posted a chart that shows the lower brink of the current range Bitcoin is trading in at the $28,805 level with the upper boundary being $69,000—the all-time high reached in November.

The trader tweeted that if BTC goes down to $27,111 from the current $43,409 level, he will add "laser eyes" to his Twitter picture.

He stressed that it was not a Bitcoin price prediction. In the comment thread, however, several users have stated they believe a downward movement is possible now.

The "laser eyes" flashmob emerged in February 2021 among Bitcoiners who strongly believe BTC will eventually reach at least $100,000 per coin. Among the prominent Bitcoiners who have participated in this flashmob was Max Keiser, CZ of Binance, Michael Saylor and even Elon Musk joined them—for one day only, though.

Three Satoshi-Era BTC Wallets Come Back to Life First Time Since 2009, Moving Bitcoin

"Next rocket stage will be ignited in May 2024"

In a tweet published two days ago, the renowned chartist stated that the Bitcoin price may rally in May 2024 again.

He explained it, saying that Bitcoin usually requires 33 months to stage 10x growth. However, Brandt underscored that he does not believe history will repeat itself in the case of BTC.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

