Savvy Trader Peter Brandt Reveals When He Will Add Bitcoin "Laser Eyes" to His Twitter Avatar

Peter Brandt has disclosed a condition on which he will add Bitcoiner's "laser eyes" to his Twitter picture, here's what needs to happen

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Savvy commodity trader Peter Brandt has taken to Twitter to mention Bitcoin and say when he will add the trendy Bitcoiner's feature "laser eyes" to his avatar.

"IF Bitcoin goes to $27,111"

Brandt addresses his tweet to Dr. Jeff Ross, who founded and is the CEO of Vailshire Capital Management. Ross is taking part in the Bitcoin 2022 event, and Brandt wished him a wonderful time there.

Brandt posted a chart that shows the lower brink of the current range Bitcoin is trading in at the $28,805 level with the upper boundary being $69,000—the all-time high reached in November.

The trader tweeted that if BTC goes down to $27,111 from the current $43,409 level, he will add "laser eyes" to his Twitter picture.

He stressed that it was not a Bitcoin price prediction. In the comment thread, however, several users have stated they believe a downward movement is possible now.

Hey Jeff @VailshireCap

Hope your time @TheBitcoinConf is wonderful

IF (IF, IF, not a prediction) $BTC goes to 27,111 my Twitter picture will be changed -- laser eyes will be added pic.twitter.com/ABzgZYhiBS — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) April 7, 2022

The "laser eyes" flashmob emerged in February 2021 among Bitcoiners who strongly believe BTC will eventually reach at least $100,000 per coin. Among the prominent Bitcoiners who have participated in this flashmob was Max Keiser, CZ of Binance, Michael Saylor and even Elon Musk joined them—for one day only, though.

"Next rocket stage will be ignited in May 2024"

In a tweet published two days ago, the renowned chartist stated that the Bitcoin price may rally in May 2024 again.

He explained it, saying that Bitcoin usually requires 33 months to stage 10x growth. However, Brandt underscored that he does not believe history will repeat itself in the case of BTC.