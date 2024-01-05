Pro-XRP Lawyer Wants to Testify at Crypto Hearing, 635 Million DOGE on Move Ahead of DOGE-1 Lunar Mission, Vitalik Buterin Sets Ambitious Target for L2s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

XRP-friendly lawyer wants to testify at crypto hearing

Prominent pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton has recently taken to X platform to express his willingness to testify at an upcoming congressional hearing on digital assets scheduled for Jan. 10. The hearing will focus on the Financial Stability Oversight Council's (FSOC) changing designation framework on innovation, with its main goal being to clarify how these regulatory changes may affect innovation in the field of digital assets. Backing up his candidature, Deaton reminded his followers of his extensive experience in legal battles involving cryptocurrencies; in addition to being an amicus counsel in the LBRY case, he represented 75,000 XRP holders in the Ripple case and over 5,000 Coinbase customers in the Coinbase case against the SEC. "If you want the American public to learn what Gary Gensler and the Biden/Warren Administration is doing to harm everyday regular Americans, let me know," wrote the lawyer, concluding his post.

Dogecoin to Moon: 635 million DOGE change hands ahead of DOGE-1 mission

According to a recent report by Whale Alert, the market witnessed impressive Dogecoin (DOGE) liquidity yesterday. Data reveals a shuffle of 635 million DOGE between two major crypto platforms, Robinhood and Binance, and unknown wallets. First, two transactions by two undisclosed addresses carried 82.082 million DOGE and 102.27 million DOGE to Robinhood. Shortly after, 151.68 million DOGE left Robinhood to be moved to another mysterious wallet. The movement ended with the largest transfer, 300 million DOGE worth $24.63 million, which was made by a new unknown address to Binance. This astonishing DOGE shift occurs amid the backdrop of the DOGE-1 lunar mission scheduled for February 2024. The DOGE-1 satellite will display images and DOGE-inspired digital art on a small screen, broadcasting them back to Earth.

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin sets ambitious target for L2s: Details