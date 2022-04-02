Peter Schiff Announces He’s Satoshi Nakamoto But There’s a Catch

News
Sat, 04/02/2022 - 09:36
article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent Bitcoin hater has jokingly announced himself to be the mysterious Bitcoin creator – Satoshi Nakamoto
Peter Schiff Announces He’s Satoshi Nakamoto But There’s a Catch
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Chairman of SchiffGold, permanent Bitcoin hater Peter Schiff, has taken to Twitter to congratulate the community with April Fool’s day.

Apparently, following the joke of Binance CZ about him being Satoshi Nakamoto, Schiff admitted that it was indeed he who created the largest global cryptocurrency Bitcoin in 2008-2009 (and the first crypto ever back then).

Schiff jokes about him being Satoshi

Schiff tweeted that he hodls “billions worth of Bitcoin” and keeps buying BTC. For this reason, he continued, he has been constantly slamming Bitcoin in hope to get off of “paper hands” and gradually buy the total BTC supply of 21 million coins so that he can have “the moon all to to himself”.

In tweet that followed, Schiff explained that he added that the piece about “the moon” because he wanted to make sure everyone understands his April 1 joke.

“I wanted to make sure no one took my April fools' joke seriously. I didn't want to be responsible for any fools buying #Bitcoin.”

The crypto community has been long trying to figure out who among the crypto influencers alive today could be Satoshi Nakamoto. Among the “candidates” Hal Finney (passed away in 2014), Adam Back (Blockstream CEO), and some even joked that it is Elon Musk.

Related
Elon Musk Shares DOGE Video That “Explains Everything”

CSW and other fake Satoshis

In 2018-2019, several self-proclaimed Satoshis emerged, the most active among them was Craig Wright, founder of Bitcoin SV, who adopted an aggressive tactics trying to prove he is the genuine Bitcoin creator.

He sued multiple top representatives of the crypto community, who rejected his claims, including Vitalik Buterin, an Ethereum co-founder.

As reported by U.Today in March, Craig Wright lost a case initiated by him against 16 high-profile Bitcoin developers, including Gregory Maxwell, Pieter Wuille and Peter Todd.

#Peter Schiff #Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image $1.4 Million in AAVE, 58 Billion SHIB Grabbed By This Whale After Buying 175 Billion Shiba Inu
04/02/2022 - 13:36
$1.4 Million in AAVE, 58 Billion SHIB Grabbed By This Whale After Buying 175 Billion Shiba Inu
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 313 Million XRP Wired by Ripple and Exchanges, While Ripple Locks 800 Million XRP in Escrow
04/02/2022 - 11:05
313 Million XRP Wired by Ripple and Exchanges, While Ripple Locks 800 Million XRP in Escrow
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Elon Musk Shares DOGE Video That “Explains Everything”
04/02/2022 - 08:49
Elon Musk Shares DOGE Video That “Explains Everything”
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan