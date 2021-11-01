lumenswap_lottery
News
Mon, 11/01/2021 - 14:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
New solution allows users to prevent funds losses due to automated assets tracking module
PARSIQ Introduces TRACKR Multi-Chain Monitoring Service: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
PARSIQ, an ecosystem of decentralized data monitoring services, introduces a solution that tracks wallet activity in order to mitigate losses from malicious activity.

PARSIQ introduces TRACKR for proactive and retroactive monitoring

According to a press release shared with U.Today, PARSIQ, an automated system for blockchain monitoring and connecting between on-chain and off-chain mechanisms, has launched novel service TRACKR.

PARSIQ launches Trackr
Image by PARSIQ

At its core, PARSIQ includes two modules for proactive monitoring and retroactive funds tracking. The first one is designed to send alerts if this or that wallet registers unauthorized access attempts.

Users can choose the channels on which to receive these alerts. For instance, crypto holders can be alerted via Telegram Messenger notifications on their smartphones.

Retroactive monitoring demonstrates the transactions associated with funds withdrawn as a result of hacks. TRACKR is able to track activity across multiple centralized and decentralized storage units and protocols.

Advancing blockchain data analysis

As of Q4, 2021, PARSIQ supports all major blockchains, i.e., Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Dash, Algorand, Huobi Eco Chain, Celo, Solana and Polkadot.

PARSIQ CEO Tom Tirman stresses that the new solution will be a viable tool for both companies and individuals as it significantly increases the safety and stability of the blockchain space:

Security is a cornerstone of PARSIQ's expertise. We’ve consulted for companies affected by security breaches and hacks across CoinMetro and KuCoin. TRACKR combines our security experience with PARSIQ's smart trigger functionality providing our clients and users with security monitoring services in real time at a scale previously unseen in the space. The team is ready to help build bespoke monitoring solutions. The entire installation process will take less than an hour. TRACKR is ready to be customized to the requirements of our clients, no matter the scale.

As covered by U.Today previously, PARSIQ inked more than 50 partnerships in 2021.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

