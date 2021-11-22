One Republic to Be Paid in Crypto for Live Concert

One Republic will be the first artists signed by a major label to accept crypto for a live concert

In a first for American artists signed by a major label, pop rock band One Republic will accept crypto for a live concert, according to ABC Air Power.

In April, One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder also announced his non-fungible drop. Apart from visuals, it also featured an exclusive song recorded by Tedder.



Prior to his foray into NFTs, the musician also invested in Olaf Carlson-Wee's Polychain Capital.