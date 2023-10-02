Massive Ethereum (ETH) Accumulation Is Underway

Mon, 10/02/2023 - 05:50
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Notable blockchain analyzer Lookonchain has detected a significant surge in Ethereum (ETH) accumulation
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Blockchain sleuth Lookonchain has recorded notable increases in Ethereum (ETH) accumulation. Notably, they were coupled with a significant price uptick and recent exchange-traded fund (ETF) filings.

Accumulation comes with a price uptick 

According to Lookonchain data, a particular entity, labeled as "whale"0x7838," recently withdrew 4,288 ETH, equivalent to $7.2 million, from Binance and staked it. 

Another fresh wallet, "0x4b7B," withdrew 9,530 ETH ($16 million) from the same platform and staked it, thus contributing to Ethereum’s momentum in the market.

Meanwhile, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, has experienced a 2.3% increase in its value, elevating its price to $1,718. According to CoinGecko data, the Bitcoin competitor is currently valued at a whopping $206 billion. 

The ETF frenzy

Adding fuel to Ethereum’s momentum is the recent decision by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to greenlight Ethereum futures for inclusion in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). 

Related
Two Ethereum Futures ETFs to Be Launched by Bitwise

Valkyrie Funds seized this opportunity, integrating Ethereum futures into its existing Bitcoin futures ETF. This development marks the first instance where Ethereum-based futures are accessible to investors through an ETF, potentially paving the way for enhanced market stability and investor confidence.

Several other asset managers, including VanEck and ProShares, are also in the running to launch Ethereum futures ETFs.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

