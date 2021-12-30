Malaysian Police Confiscate 1,720 Bitcoin Mining Machines

News
Thu, 12/30/2021 - 15:59
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Malaysian police have seized $836,000 worth of Bitcoin mining equipment
Malaysian Police Confiscate 1,720 Bitcoin Mining Machines
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Malaysian authorities have seized 1,720 Bitcoin mining machines worth RM3.5 million ($836,920) as the result of a raid, according to Malay-language daily newspaper Sinar Harian.

Roughly RM2 million ($478,240) worth of electricity has been stolen by the illegal mining farm.

The 16-hour-long operation conducted by the authorities involved 154 officers and policemen who were assisted by 15 technicians as well as six firefighters.

Related
MicroStrategy Buys Another $94.2 Million Worth of Bitcoin
In addition to ASICs, the police also confiscated monitors, central processing units (CPUs), modems and other equipment.

A 28-year-old man who is believed to be responsible for overseeing the farm has been nabbed by the police. He has been remanded in custody for four days to assist with the investigation.

In July, more than 1,000 Bitcoin mining machines were brutally crushed by a steamroller at a Malaysian police station.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB 2022 Burn Roadmap Released, Elon Musk Says DOGE Is Better Than Anything Else, SundaeSwap Completes Its Audit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
12/30/2021 - 16:26
SHIB 2022 Burn Roadmap Released, Elon Musk Says DOGE Is Better Than Anything Else, SundaeSwap Completes Its Audit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 30
12/30/2021 - 15:53
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Activated Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address with 500 BTC Now Worth 2,808x More Than in 2011
12/30/2021 - 15:26
Activated Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address with 500 BTC Now Worth 2,808x More Than in 2011
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan