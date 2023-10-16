Ferrari Now Accepts Payment in BTC, ETH, XRP; Ripple CTO Shares Timeline for Tokenization on XRPL; SHIB Lead Leaves Mysterious Message: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

article image
Valeria Blokhina
The latest crypto news and updates over the weekend in the U.Today news digest!
Mon, 10/16/2023 - 16:17
Ferrari Now Accepts Payment in BTC, ETH, XRP; Ripple CTO Shares Timeline for Tokenization on XRPL; SHIB Lead Leaves Mysterious Message: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

U.Today provides you with an overview of the past weekend's crypto events with the top four news stories.

Ferrari now accepts payment in BTC, ETH, XRP

According to a Reuters' report from Oct. 14, Ferrari customers can now purchase this luxury brand's cars with cryptocurrencies. They will be able to use such assets as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP and others supported by BitPay, the payment processor the company chose for the offering. According to Ferrari, there will be no change in prices, fees or surcharges for users paying with crypto. It is important to note, however, that currently the new opportunity is only available to U.S. customers, but the company will look into extending into the EU in the coming months if it notices demand from wealthy clients overseas.

Related
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Warning Issued by Samson Mow

Ripple CTO David Schwartz shares timeline for tokenization on XRPL

On Friday, Oct. 13, the Flip The Chain team shared a video with Ripple CTO David Schwartz speaking on the benefits of XRP Ledger and why it is a perfect platform for launching tokenized real-world assets (RWA). As the two main reasons, Schwartz named low transactional fees and seamless integration with on-chain exchange mechanisms. To make it easy to interact (buy, sell, store and transfer) with RWA, XRPL DEXes will provide the necessary level of proximity for all market actors, the CTO stressed. Per Schwartz's estimations, RWA  tokenization projects might launch on XRP Ledger in the next year or year and a half.

Shytoshi Kusama posts mysterious tweet — here's what hint may be for SHIB army

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has recently taken to X platform to share yet another cryptic message with the SHIB army. This time, Kusama posted lyrics of Taylor Swift's song "Bad Blood." The message implies two possible meanings. First, the SHIB lead could be hinting at the team's intentions to work with the Bad Idea AI (BAD) team on certain AI projects connected to SHIB. Second, the post might be related to pop culture and adoption, as BitPay recently announced that, thanks to the new collaboration, the crypto community will be able to buy tickets to the new movie about Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with SHIB, DOGE, XRP and other assets.

Related
SHIB Team Issues Crucial Warning to Shiba Inu Army

Ripple's win elevates XRP with Hong Kong's top crypto index inclusion

XRP scored another major milestone as it has recently been welcomed into the virtual asset index of the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Consortium (HKVAC), securing a 6.94% share in the HKVAC Cryptocurrency Global Large Top5 Index and Equal Weight Index. With only Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) holding higher shares, each standing at 15%, this inclusion propels XRP into the league of esteemed digital currencies. Such an outstanding rise of XRP in the HKVAC index may be caused by Ripple's recent legal victory against the SEC. In a landmark decision, the SEC's case against Ripple concluded, affirming XRP's nonsecurity status.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption #Bitcoin #XRP News #Ripple News #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRPL
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

related image Solana, Bitcoin SV Biggest Gainers From SEC Bitcoin ETF-Fueled Pump
2023/10/16 16:17
Solana, Bitcoin SV Biggest Gainers From SEC Bitcoin ETF-Fueled Pump
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 16
2023/10/16 16:17
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano (ADA) Primed for 25% Gain If This Happens: Details
2023/10/16 16:17
Cardano (ADA) Primed for 25% Gain If This Happens: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide