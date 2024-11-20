    Cardano (ADA) in Epic Rally Phase as Bulls Fight to Breach $1

    article image
    Cardano to $1 is feasible if whale action is sustained
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 12:28
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano (ADA) remains in an uptrend as the digital currency sets a new pace for a pathway toward the $1 price target. Undoubtedly, the market is overheated. However, several analysts are optimistic that the price of Cardano will keep soaring and might hit the $1 level soon.

    Cardano price and bull advantage

    At the time of writing, the price of Cardano was changing hands for $0.8426, up by 13.83% per data from CoinMarketCap. This price boom has positioned ADA as the highest gainer in the past 24 hours. 

    Article image
    ADA 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Cardano's growth is boosted by sustained bull action, which has pushed the daily trading volume to $2.96 billion, up 77.53% in 24 hours. Earlier, Cardano scored its first golden cross for the year, proving the uptrend is imminent.

    This ambitious rally in ADA's price stems from its daily low of $0.7238 to a high of $0.8466. The coin's price has broken very tiny resistances within this tight range, especially at the $0.80 level.

    The ecosystem hype is high, with Cardano social mentions growing very fast. The price may respond to these sentiments; however, the tiny distance to the $1 mark might be an intense sell-off if old, profitable ADA holders choose to cash out their holdings.

    Cardano whales might make difference

    Cardano has the most intense whale activity among the mid-large cap altcoins, after Bitcoin. At the time of writing, data from IntoTheBlock pegs the large transaction volume north of $14.5 billion. With ADA whales fueling scarcity, the price of ADA is likely to beat any form of minute corrections along the way.

    The price of the Cardano has stayed at the same level, $0.80, for more than a year. This reality further reinforces the confidence that it is far from the top in this ongoing bull cycle. Overall, combining its technical and fundamental strengths may help it to breach the long-sought $1 mark soon.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

