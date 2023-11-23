Blast L2 TVL Comes Closer to $300 Million, and It's Massive Problem: Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Blast, an emerging Layer-2 (L2) network, has been making waves in the DeFi space, with its Total Value Locked (TVL) nearing the $300 million mark. While this growth is a testament to the platform's rising popularity, it poses a significant issue for Ethereum's liquidity.

As part of Blast's protocol, a substantial amount of Ethereum — upwards of $212 million — is locked up until February. This effectively means that a chunk of Ethereum's circulating supply is rendered immobile, potentially leading to decreased liquidity for the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. Liquidity is the lifeblood of any cryptocurrency, facilitating transactions and ensuring stability. A sudden reduction in Ethereum's liquidity could lead to increased volatility and pose challenges for traders and dApps relying on Ethereum's ecosystem.

On the flip side, this scenario shines a light on the vast amount of dormant Ethereum. The lock-up of Blast indicates that investors are willing to bet on long-term gains over immediate liquidity, showcasing confidence in Ethereum's enduring value. This lock-up period could also be viewed as a phase of accumulation, where the perceived value and utility of Ethereum are expected to rise, hence justifying the temporary illiquidity.

Moreover, Blast offers native yield farming opportunities, which could be a silver lining for Ethereum holders. Yield farming on L2 could potentially offer higher returns due to lower transaction fees and faster processing times. For holders, this can be an attractive proposition, as it allows them to earn passive income on their locked Ethereum while waiting for the network to open up.

The situation presents a two-sided coin for Ethereum's market. On the one hand, reduced liquidity could lead to price swings, making Ethereum more vulnerable to market shocks. On the other hand, the locking up of funds signifies a strong belief in Ethereum's future potential and indirectly decreasing selling pressure in the future.