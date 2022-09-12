All Eyes on Ethereum Price, ETH Merge to Be Main Focal Point: Crypto Analyst

This major analyst says crypto sentiment is positive, largely thanks to approaching Ethereum upgrade

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, believes that the crypto market is positive at the moment, as Bitcoin has topped $22,000 and Ethereum keeps moving toward the long-expected Merge.

This event, switching the second largest blockchain to Ethereum 2.0 and proof of stake, is going to be the main focal point, he tweeted.

Now, traders are keeping their eyes on the ETH price, watching it carefully.

Popular on-chain data vendor Santiment has tweeted that as Ethereum Merge will happen later this week, on Sept. 15 as expected, the number of mentions related to this long-awaited upgrade has surged drastically. Traders believe ETH volatility is inevitable too, though.

Ads

📈 #Bitcoin has climbed back above $22k today for the first time in over 3 weeks. $BTC's ratio of transactions in profit vs. loss is at its highest since March, and it appears that many have viewed this mild bounce as the trigger to trade again. https://t.co/FTuzePMrj1 pic.twitter.com/XjCDRpL0fd — Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 12, 2022

In the meantime, the number of mid-sized and large-sized investors in Ethereum is rising. As reported by Glassnode data aggregator, the amount of addresses that hold more than 100 ETH and more than 10,000 ETH have reached an 18-month high and 4-month high, respectively.