All Eyes on Ethereum Price, ETH Merge to Be Main Focal Point: Crypto Analyst

Mon, 09/12/2022 - 10:35
article image
Yuri Molchan
This major analyst says crypto sentiment is positive, largely thanks to approaching Ethereum upgrade
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, believes that the crypto market is positive at the moment, as Bitcoin has topped $22,000 and Ethereum keeps moving toward the long-expected Merge.

This event, switching the second largest blockchain to Ethereum 2.0 and proof of stake, is going to be the main focal point, he tweeted.

Now, traders are keeping their eyes on the ETH price, watching it carefully.

Popular on-chain data vendor Santiment has tweeted that as Ethereum Merge will happen later this week, on Sept. 15 as expected, the number of mentions related to this long-awaited upgrade has surged drastically. Traders believe ETH volatility is inevitable too, though.

In the meantime, the number of mid-sized and large-sized investors in Ethereum is rising. As reported by Glassnode data aggregator, the amount of addresses that hold more than 100 ETH and more than 10,000 ETH have reached an 18-month high and 4-month high, respectively.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

