Tezos to Host Blockchain-Based Firm Building Platform by Entrepreneur First

Mon, 11/15/2021 - 12:09
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Early-stage entrepreneurs can find co-founders, investors, advisors on a new distributed platform
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Initial cohorts of start-ups will be able to leverage the instruments of the new platform in 2022-2023: 40-50 founders will be invited for an in-person program in London.

Entrepreneur First comes to Tezos

According to the official announcement shared by Entrepreneur First, a world-leading community focused on investing in founders' talents, it releases a "company building" framework on Tezos (XTZ), a high-performance blockchain platform.

Bringing new potential founders to the blockchain and decentralization segment is one of the main rationales behind the launch of the platform.

The application campaign for the first round of new initiatives is open until May 2022. Successful applicants will be backed by funding, expertise and mentor support.

Matt Clifford, co-founder and CEO at Entrepreneur First, stresses that the launch will trigger a huge "network effect" for the mutual benefit of decentralized startups and the Web3 community:

Entrepreneur First was created to give founders a platform and community to find their co-founder, develop ideas and get customer traction, fast. This platform is ideal for founders who already have a clear conviction to build for a decentralised future, and want to do it as part of a tight-knit community of potential co-founders and collaborators.

Empowering PoS with real-world use

The residents of the collaborations will pitch their ideas to investors and experts after three and six months of participating. Tezos (XTZ) community representatives will support the initiative with technical training and guidance.

This is not the only real-world program backed by Tezos (XTZ) blockchain. As covered by U.Today previously, Tezos (XTZ) provides the technical framework for the 4C reforestation campaign by Cambridge University.

Tezos-Based Cambridge Centre for Carbon Credits to Support Reforestation Initiatives

Also, Tezos (XTZ) supports Behance's non-fungible token-centric initiative and facilitated the release of Red Bull Honda's NFT drop.

article image
