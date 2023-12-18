Advertisement
Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Ripple Shares Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit, Arthur Hayes Sets BTC's Next Target at $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

article image
Valeria Blokhina
Check out the weekend's top crypto news in U.Today's latest news digest!
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 16:16
Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Ripple Shares Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit, Arthur Hayes Sets BTC's Next Target at $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
U.Today has summarized the top three news stories over the past weekend, take a look!

Shytoshi Kusama announces plan for global SHIB adoption, hold tight

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama took to X platform to share another message with the immense community of SHIB enthusiasts. He praised the transaction milestones recently reached by Shibarium and touched upon the topic of "billions of SHIB prepare for roasting," teasing the announcement that will take place this week. However, Kusama underscored, in order for these massive burns to make an impact on the SHIB price, Shiba Inu should reach global adoption. The lead then elaborated on his plan on how to make it possible. First, leaders of decentralized SHIB projects, Shiba Inu early adopters and those who are tired of the status quo "must usher in a new era of crypto, blockchain, and "Web3." Second, the next "partnershib" and the purpose for which it is made will allow the SHIB team and community to get to the finish line of "this ground-breaking experiment known as Shiba Inu."

Ripple: Epic 2024 forecast after SEC lawsuit

In the outgoing year of 2023, Ripple emerged victorious in its long-lasting legal battle with the SEC. Among the fintech giant's wins are admitting that the XRP token is not a security in its entirety and dismissing all remaining charges on its top executives, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen. In Light of this, the company's CLO Stuart Alderoty shared three bold outlooks on policy and crypto regulation for the upcoming year. Alderoty predicts that in 2024, the last bit of the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple will finally come to an end, but the SEC's campaign of regulation by enforcement will continue against other industry leaders. His second prediction says that judges will continue to be the last line of defense against the SEC’s overreach, and the SEC will continue to lose major issues in the courts. The last prediction by Alderoty was that Congress will agree in principle on crypto regulation but will disagree on the best course of action, leaving U.S. crypto firms stuck.

Bitcoin (BTC) price to $1 million is Arthur Hayes' next target

BitMEX cofounder and analyst Arthur Hayes recently shared a new, audacious price target for Bitcoin: $1 million. Hayes is well known for his optimistic predictions, which he frequently sticks to even in the face of market declines or general skepticism. His conviction is based on his perception of the inherent value that Bitcoin offers and its potential to completely transform the financial system. This $1 million goal is about more than just making money; it is also about Bitcoin's potential to form the foundation of a new financial order. However, it is crucial to use caution when approaching such price targets. In order for Bitcoin to reach $1 million, it would need to undergo a substantial restructuring of the present financial system, in addition to becoming widely accepted and acknowledged as a store of value.

About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image Ripple CTO Weighs in on Puzzling Correlation Between XRP and XLM
2023/12/18 16:14
Ripple CTO Weighs in on Puzzling Correlation Between XRP and XLM
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 18
2023/12/18 16:14
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRPL Xumm Wallet Completes Major Upgrade, Rebrands to Xaman
2023/12/18 16:14
XRPL Xumm Wallet Completes Major Upgrade, Rebrands to Xaman
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
