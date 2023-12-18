Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Ripple Shares Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit, Arthur Hayes Sets BTC's Next Target at $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has summarized the top three news stories over the past weekend, take a look!

Shytoshi Kusama announces plan for global SHIB adoption, hold tight

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama took to X platform to share another message with the immense community of SHIB enthusiasts. He praised the transaction milestones recently reached by Shibarium and touched upon the topic of "billions of SHIB prepare for roasting," teasing the announcement that will take place this week. However, Kusama underscored, in order for these massive burns to make an impact on the SHIB price, Shiba Inu should reach global adoption. The lead then elaborated on his plan on how to make it possible. First, leaders of decentralized SHIB projects, Shiba Inu early adopters and those who are tired of the status quo "must usher in a new era of crypto, blockchain, and "Web3." Second, the next "partnershib" and the purpose for which it is made will allow the SHIB team and community to get to the finish line of "this ground-breaking experiment known as Shiba Inu."

Ripple: Epic 2024 forecast after SEC lawsuit

In the outgoing year of 2023, Ripple emerged victorious in its long-lasting legal battle with the SEC. Among the fintech giant's wins are admitting that the XRP token is not a security in its entirety and dismissing all remaining charges on its top executives, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen. In Light of this, the company's CLO Stuart Alderoty shared three bold outlooks on policy and crypto regulation for the upcoming year. Alderoty predicts that in 2024, the last bit of the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple will finally come to an end, but the SEC's campaign of regulation by enforcement will continue against other industry leaders. His second prediction says that judges will continue to be the last line of defense against the SEC’s overreach, and the SEC will continue to lose major issues in the courts. The last prediction by Alderoty was that Congress will agree in principle on crypto regulation but will disagree on the best course of action, leaving U.S. crypto firms stuck.

