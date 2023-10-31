SHIB on Course to Erase Another Zero, Bitcoin Forms Golden Cross, Shytoshi Kusama Sends This Cryptic Message to SHIB Army: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories by U.Today from the past day.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) on course to erase another zero

All Shiba Inu enthusiasts are now closely watching the price action of their beloved meme coin, as it is on the brink of getting rid of another zero from its price, or, in other words, increasing its value tenfold. Achieving this milestone is of great importance to the coin, as such price increase would indicate SHIB's rising popularity and potential for further growth. To surpass the $0.00001 level, SHIB would need to experience a roughly 25.5% gain at its current price of $0.00000794. According to data provided by Binance, the meme coin was last traded above the $0.000001 mark last August. Shiba Inu's recent price surge was ignited by two factors: first, the recovery of the broader market thanks to Bitcoin ETF approval, and second, the anticipation of upcoming announcements from the SHIB team.

Bitcoin (BTC) forms golden cross

Yesterday , a golden cross pattern was spotted on Bitcoin's daily chart. The last time the flagship crypto formed this pattern was in early February. A golden cross implies that short-term price momentum is exceeding long-term price momentum, which could lead to a bull run. As a reminder, in two weeks, BTC spiked by 30%. The largest crypto by market capitalization owes its growth to the excitement regarding the SEC potentially allowing exchange-traded funds to invest directly in Bitcoin, which resulted in BTC hitting highs of $35,157 on Oct. 27, its highest level in roughly 18 months. At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $34,302, down 0.78%, per CoinMarketCap.

Shytoshi Kusama sends this cryptic message to SHIB army