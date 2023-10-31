Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

SHIB on Course to Erase Another Zero, Bitcoin Forms Golden Cross, Shytoshi Kusama Sends This Cryptic Message to SHIB Army: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Read about the latest crypto events with U.Today’s daily news digest!
Tue, 10/31/2023 - 16:05
SHIB on Course to Erase Another Zero, Bitcoin Forms Golden Cross, Shytoshi Kusama Sends This Cryptic Message to SHIB Army: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Here are the top three news stories by U.Today from the past day.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) on course to erase another zero

All Shiba Inu enthusiasts are now closely watching the price action of their beloved meme coin, as it is on the brink of getting rid of another zero from its price, or, in other words, increasing its value tenfold. Achieving this milestone is of great importance to the coin, as such price increase would indicate SHIB's rising popularity and potential for further growth. To surpass the $0.00001 level, SHIB would need to experience a roughly 25.5% gain at its current price of $0.00000794. According to data provided by Binance, the meme coin was last traded above the $0.000001 mark last August. Shiba Inu's recent price surge was ignited by two factors: first, the recovery of the broader market thanks to Bitcoin ETF approval, and second, the anticipation of upcoming announcements from the SHIB team.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Possible Price Correction Triggers Whale Exodus

Bitcoin (BTC) forms golden cross

Yesterday, a golden cross pattern was spotted on Bitcoin's daily chart. The last time the flagship crypto formed this pattern was in early February. A golden cross implies that short-term price momentum is exceeding long-term price momentum, which could lead to a bull run. As a reminder, in two weeks, BTC spiked by 30%. The largest crypto by market capitalization owes its growth to the excitement regarding the SEC potentially allowing exchange-traded funds to invest directly in Bitcoin, which resulted in BTC hitting highs of $35,157 on Oct. 27, its highest level in roughly 18 months. At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $34,302, down 0.78%, per CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Shytoshi Kusama sends this cryptic message to SHIB army

In a recent Telegram post on his Shibarium Tech channel, anonymous SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama spoke to his followers, leaving an enigmatic message. Kusama replied to one of his many subscribers, who asked about how he is doing. "Better than ever," reads his answer, but Shytoshi would not be Shytoshi if he did not give his answer a touch of mystery. The SHIB lead then used a metaphor, saying that he is "preparing to lay the beauty of Shib before the feet of the masters." The last time Kusama used similar metaphors was in February 2023, when he hinted at Shibarium's potential launch on Valentine's Day: "Learning to play the flute before putting Shibarium in a heart-shaped box with a bow." So, perhaps the SHIB army should be getting ready for another major announcement in the near future.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin #Shytoshi Kusama
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image XRP Hits Multi-Week High Amid Triple Digit Volume Boost
2023/10/31 16:05
XRP Hits Multi-Week High Amid Triple Digit Volume Boost
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cosmos (ATOM) Brings IBC to Avalanche (AVAX): Details
2023/10/31 16:05
Cosmos (ATOM) Brings IBC to Avalanche (AVAX): Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image $220,000 Per Bitcoin Still in Play – Max Keiser Gives Major Reason
2023/10/31 16:05
$220,000 Per Bitcoin Still in Play – Max Keiser Gives Major Reason
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD