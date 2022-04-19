RippleNet's 2C2P Teams Up with Alipay Parent Company to Improve Digital Payments in Asia

News
Tue, 04/19/2022 - 15:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
RippleNet member has partnered with Ant Group to bring innovation to digital payments in Southeast Asia
RippleNet's 2C2P Teams Up with Alipay Parent Company to Improve Digital Payments in Asia
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

RippleNet member 2C2P has inked a strategic partnership with Ant Group, the parent company of Alipay, according to a recently published press release. Together the two companies intend to expand adoption and provide innovation to digital payments in Southeast Asia.

When the partnership is completed, Ant Group will become the majority shareholder of 2C2P. The former is an affiliate company of the Chinese giant Alibaba Group.

Ant Group partners with a RippleNet client

As part of the partnership, according to the press release, 2C2P's pool of merchants will connect to Alipay, thus expanding the 250 payment options the RippleNet client uses at the moment to a lot more e-wallets and payment options used in Southeast Asia.

This will allow merchants to access more than a billion customers around the world easily.

The chief executive of 2C2P, who also founded it, Aung Kyaw Moe, stated that over the past few years, digital payment development has been rising pretty fast and, in Asia in particular, payments via mobile wallets have become popular. According to him, the partnership with Ant Group will allow the company to expand internationally.

2C2P's headquarters is based in Singapore. It operates in key Asian markets, including Malaysia and Thailand.

Related
243.6 Billion SHIB Scooped Up by Whales as Token Recovers from Recent Fall

2C2P joins RippleNet

In 2020, 2C2P's regional remittance venue in Southeast Asia, called easy2send, set up a new payments corridor that started in Thailand and ended in Singapore. It was built in collaboration with Nium and its partner fintech giant Ripple based in San Francisco, California.

Easy2send emerged in 2019 and it supported money transfers to Myanmar and Cambodia from Thailand. Now, it is also expanding to other parts of Southeast Asia.

When the partnership launched, the CEO of 2C2P Thailand, Piyachart Ratanaprasartporn, stated that the company's partnership with Nium and Ripple will allow easy2send to perform cross-border payments in a more efficient way.

#Ripple News #Alibaba Group
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image U.Today Website Now Listed on CryptoLinks Aggregator
04/19/2022 - 15:14
U.Today Website Now Listed on CryptoLinks Aggregator
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image U.S. Secret Service Confiscates $102 Million Worth of Crypto
04/19/2022 - 14:41
U.S. Secret Service Confiscates $102 Million Worth of Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image First Australian Bitcoin ETF to Launch Next and Expectedly Bring $1 Billion to Industry
04/19/2022 - 13:54
First Australian Bitcoin ETF to Launch Next and Expectedly Bring $1 Billion to Industry
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan