Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple President Announces Two Key Ripple Payment Expansions: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 9:03
    Advertisement
    Ripple President Announces Two Key Ripple Payment Expansions: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple president Monica Long has made a major announcement on her official page on the X social media platform (widely famous as Twitter in the past). This announcement was related to the new strategic partnership announced by Ripple on Monday.

    Ripple Payments has two big expansions

    Long reminded the Ripple community about the importance of landing a major new corporate client in Portugal – the country’s leading currency exchange provider, Unicâmbio. Now its corporate customers will be able to instantly move funds in cross-border payments via the Ripple Payment network formerly known as ODL – On-Demand Liquidity.

    The company’s president has confirmed that Portugal has been added. In connection with the first announcement, Long also announced that Unicambio has been added to the Brazil-Portugal payments corridor, joining existing clients, including Travelex Bank and Mercado Bitcoin, headquartered in Brazil.

    HOT Stories
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000
    Cardano Gains Steam in Altcoin ETF Race
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Revealed by Bloomberg
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by North Carolina

    Ripple Payments provides cheaper and faster cross-border payments powered by the XRP token, which means the coin’s utility within this line has expanded significantly. Besides, this collaboration has greatly increased XRP’s footprint in Europe and strengthened the Portugal-Brazil payments corridor provided by Ripple. The two countries have deep economic and cultural ties, according to top executive Adriana Jerónimo at Unicâmbio.

    Over the past 24 hours, the third-largest digital currency, XRP, has not seen much growth due to the significant Ripple development. However, it has demonstrated a marginal increase of 5%, slightly dropping after that. At the time of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $2.50291.

    Related
    Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin Reveals Bitter Truth About AI and ChatGPT
    Mon, 02/10/2025 - 13:49
    Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin Reveals Bitter Truth About AI and ChatGPT
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ripple keeps issuing RLUSD

    Meanwhile, blockchain behemoth Ripple continues to inject its recent product into the market – the Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD). According to data shared by the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker on the X network, over the past 14 hours, the Ripple Treasury has issued two massive stablecoin stashes – 425,000 and 625,000 RLUSD.

    Over the weekend, Ripple issued a 10x bigger amount of stablecoins – 9,100,000 RLUSD, they were minted within just 12 hours, according to the aforementioned data source. These RLUSD batches, including the recent ones, were minted after the stablecoin scored listings on two major crypto-related platforms – online banking app Revolut and crypto infrastructure platform Zero Hash.

    #Monica Long #Ripple News #XRP #RLUSD

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 13:18
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 13:12
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Jumps 15%, Will Price Follow Trend?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Is JetBolt the Next-Generation Altcoin the Blockchain World Needs: How Zero Gas JetBolt Is a Game Changer
    $WXT Will Be Listed on LBank on February 12, Further Enhancing Global Market Liquidity
    Naoris Protocol Unveils World’s First Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet, Surpasses 500K Users & 2.5M PQ Transactions in First Week
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Jumps 15%, Will Price Follow Trend?
    'Unspoken Crypto Truth' Message Delivered By SHIB Team to Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD