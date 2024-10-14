Advertisement
AD

    Peter Schiff Reveals What Would Make Him Support Bitcoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Peter Schiff states that he is not farming engagement by hating on Bitcoin
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 11:14
    Peter Schiff Reveals What Would Make Him Support Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Well-known Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has sparked controversy in the crypto community once more by replying to a tweet from Michael Saylor. Saylor wrote about how MicroStrategy's stock has performed well, praising the company's Bitcoin strategy for outperforming other top stocks in the S&P 500.

    Advertisement

    Schiff sarcastically responded with a similar comment, still maintaining his standard anti-Bitcoin stance. He chose not to purchase any Bitcoin for winning. This response started a discussion about his true motivations and whether he is interacting with pro-Bitcoin audiences by taking advantage of Bitcoin's fame. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Schiff clarified in response to a user who pointed out that his opposition to Bitcoin appears to be a ploy for media attention: "I don't own any. I would come out in favor of Bitcoin if my objective was engagement." In spite of what he says, it is clear that Schiff's ongoing criticisms of Bitcoin have generated a lot of interest from the cryptocurrency community.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial 'Fake USD' Warning to Investors
    Bitcoin Suddenly Reclaims $64K. Are Bulls in Control?
    This Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pattern Just Got Invalidated, Bitcoin (BTC) Secures Critical Price Level, Ethereum's (ETH) Massive Struggle at $2,400
    Saylor Pitches "Bitcoin Collection" to Christian Ronaldo

    Related
    10,408% Profit Wakes up Ancient Bitcoin Whale
    Mon, 10/14/2024 - 08:36
    10,408% Profit Wakes up Ancient Bitcoin Whale
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    He remains relevant in the conversation because well-known proponents of Bitcoin respond to his comments on a regular basis. Irrespective of his Bitcoin holdings, Schiff is undoubtedly reaping the rewards of his unconventional approach. In terms of Bitcoin's current status, it has recovered above $64,000, following a decline below $60,000 earlier this month.

    A number of factors, such as institutional support and market sentiment, are probably linked to the price surge. Right now, traders are keeping an eye on the key resistance levels, which are located between $64,000 and $65,000 as Bitcoin trades within an ascending channel. Up until then, volatility is something to take into account, but breaking these levels might point to a more robust upward trend.

    To put it briefly, Schiff is still using his opposition to Bitcoin to his advantage in order to stay relevant, even as the price of Bitcoin continues to rise. Both Bitcoin supporters and detractors are keeping a close eye on the gripping story that is being created by the continuous conflict between Schiff's criticisms and Bitcoin's determination.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 11:08
    Toncoin (TON) Ready for Next Big Leap, Here's Reason
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 10:46
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) 200% Pump Possible? Price History Says Yes, But There's a Catch
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Potech Launches Unparalleled AI Risk Assessment Service in the Middle East at GITEX 2024
    UXLINK Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Serve 1 Billion Users Globally
    Powerledger completes integration with Solana, accelerating the pace of innovation in sustainability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff Reveals What Would Make Him Support Bitcoin
    Toncoin (TON) Ready for Next Big Leap, Here's Reason
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) 200% Pump Possible? Price History Says Yes, But There's a Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD