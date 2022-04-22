MicroStrategy CEO Suggests Using Bitcoin to Eliminate Crypto Scam Bots on Twitter

Fri, 04/22/2022 - 14:06
article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent Bitcoin evangelist believes he knows how to solve the crypto scam issue on Twitter using BTC; the proposal goes to Elon Musk
MicroStrategy CEO Suggests Using Bitcoin to Eliminate Crypto Scam Bots on Twitter
The CEO of MicroStrategy has joined the discussion under Elon Musk's recent tweet, making a proposal regarding the elimination of crypto scam bots on Twitter that Musk is trying to buy.

Paid verification for everyone

Renowned Bitcoin proponent Michael Saylor has suggested that the issue with crypto scam bots (and any scammers whatsoever) can be solved by implementing verification for all real human users of the social network.

Since there is a limit of 360 blue checks that require disclosure of personal details to the Twitter team, a certain number of followers and there's often a long wait, Saylor proposed introducing orange checks that can be bought with a one-time security deposit—in Satoshis.

This verification check should be granted quickly, he believes, and it will help to verify all humans. Besides, Twitter will be able to make some profit from this as well.

Bitcoin payments on Twitter

Twitter has already adopted a tipping feature in Bitcoin and Ethereum, so if Elon Musk does manage to take over Twitter and if he finds this method appealing, BTC payments will not be a first for Twitter.

However, being a great Dogecoin fan, the Tesla boss might like to use DOGE instead. Recently, when he was invited to join the board of the social network, he proposed using Dogecoin payments for Twitter Blue subscriptions.

article image
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

