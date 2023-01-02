Lead Shiba Inu Developer Teases Even “More Surprises”

The Shiba Inu community should expect “some surprises,” according to lead developer Shytoshi Kusama

In a message recently posted on Telegram, lead developer Shytoshi Kusama said that “everything is near,” referring to upcoming releases.

Notably, Kusama also teased the community with “some surprises” without going further into detail.

As reported by U.Today , Kusama recently had a meeting with developers from the Unification Foundation regarding Shibarium.

The Shiba Inu community has been eagerly waiting for the launch of Shibarium since it was first announced.

Still, members were disappointed earlier this month when a “special countdown” tweet from Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account did not result in any major news about the layer-2 solution.

For now, it appears as though testing has almost reached completion on these highly anticipated updates. However, no timeline has been given as to when these developments will become available to the public.

The SHIB price had a disastrous 2022, declining sharply in value together with other major cryptocurrencies. Kusama, however, appears to be unfazed by the major price drop.

When confronted about the horrid price performance of the popular meme coin, the developer said that critics were claiming that the token was dead when it had three more zeroes.

Kusama also noted that the rest of the market has also taken a significant hit, stressing that SHIB is not an outlier.