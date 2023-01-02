Lead Shiba Inu Developer Teases Even “More Surprises”

Mon, 01/02/2023 - 09:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Shiba Inu community should expect “some surprises,” according to lead developer Shytoshi Kusama
Lead Shiba Inu Developer Teases Even “More Surprises”
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a message recently posted on Telegram, lead developer Shytoshi Kusama said that “everything is near,” referring to upcoming releases.   

Notably, Kusama also teased the community with “some surprises” without going further into detail.  

As reported by U.Today, Kusama recently had a meeting with developers from the Unification Foundation regarding Shibarium. 

The Shiba Inu community has been eagerly waiting for the launch of Shibarium since it was first announced. 

Related
O.G. Bitcoin Developer Has All of His BTC Holdings Stolen

Still, members were disappointed earlier this month when a “special countdown” tweet from Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account did not result in any major news about the layer-2 solution.

For now, it appears as though testing has almost reached completion on these highly anticipated updates. However, no timeline has been given as to when these developments will become available to the public.

The SHIB price had a disastrous 2022, declining sharply in value together with other major cryptocurrencies. Kusama, however, appears to be unfazed by the major price drop. 

Related
Tim Draper Continues to Stand by His $250,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction
When confronted about the horrid price performance of the popular meme coin, the developer said that critics were claiming that the token was dead when it had three more zeroes. 

Kusama also noted that the rest of the market has also taken a significant hit, stressing that SHIB is not an outlier. 

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu: Here Are Expectations From Community in 2023
01/02/2023 - 12:22
Shiba Inu: Here Are Expectations From Community in 2023
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano's DeFi Industry Might Grow Substantially in 2023, Here's How
01/02/2023 - 12:11
Cardano's DeFi Industry Might Grow Substantially in 2023, Here's How
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Up Despite Reduced Exchange Deposits
01/02/2023 - 11:59
Ethereum (ETH) Price Up Despite Reduced Exchange Deposits
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin