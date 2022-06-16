Jeffrey Gundlach Sees Bitcoin Dropping to $10K

News
Thu, 06/16/2022 - 08:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
American investor Jeffrey Gundlach remains bearish on Bitcoin despite massive correction
Jeffrey Gundlach Sees Bitcoin Dropping to $10K
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

American investor Jeffrey Gundlach recently told CNBC that he would not be surprised if Bitcoin were to plunge to the $10,000 level.

Gundlach claims that it was obvious that the largest cryptocurrency would drop to the $20,000 level really quickly after bulls failed to hold the $30,000 support.

"The trend is crypto is clearly not positive," Gundlach said.

Despite the significant price drawdown, the DoubleLine Capital founder does not think that Bitcoin is a buy at the current level.

The same sentiment was recently channeled by billionaire Sam Zell on Wednesday, who said that Bitcoin still was not cheap at $21,000.

The largest cryptocurrency dipped to $20,079 yesterday before seeing a mild relief rally. The cryptocurrency started trading in the green, together with the main U.S. stock indices, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that big interest hikes would not be common.

Related
Ripple Says That It's in Strong Position to Continue Growing
 As reported by U.Today, the world's most powerful central bank hiked the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, which was the largest increase since 1994.

The Fed remains determined to bring dizzying inflation back to the much-coveted 2% level.

For now, the consensus appears to be that the Bitcoin price will drop much lower before reaching the bottom of the ongoing bear market. As reported by U.Today, Guggenheim's Scott Minerd forecasted that the price of the largest cryptocurrency could careen to $8,000.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt said that Bitcoin bulls would have to wait several years before seeing another record high.

Bitcoin is down 68.49% from its November all-time high.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano Onboards Native CDN for Non-Fungible Tokens
06/16/2022 - 10:51
Cardano Onboards Native CDN for Non-Fungible Tokens
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Solana, Tron and Dogecoin Post Double-Digit Gains Amid General Market Relief Rally
06/16/2022 - 10:41
Solana, Tron and Dogecoin Post Double-Digit Gains Amid General Market Relief Rally
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BabyDoge Outperforms the Whole Cryptomarket, What's Happening?
06/16/2022 - 10:31
BabyDoge Outperforms the Whole Cryptomarket, What's Happening?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev