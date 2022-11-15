Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Transferred as News About Vital Milestones Gets Revealed

Tue, 11/15/2022 - 12:28
Yuri Molchan
Nearly trillion Shiba Inu coins have been shifted as news about several new SHIB milestones got out to the public
Several tweets posted by @shibaplay_ Twitter user show that over the past 24 hours, anonymous whales have transferred close to 900 billion Shiba Inu tokens. Part of it was a purchase made on a major crypto exchange.

As it happened, news of the two new updates important for Shiba Inu was released.

Whales move 878 billion SHIB

Data provided by Etherscan shows that one these transfers, and not the smallest — 154,724,609,251 SHIB — was made from a Binance wallet to an anonymous address, which likely signifies a purchase worth $1,425,013.

The biggest chunk of meme coins here — 623,469,191,708 SHIB evaluated at $5,742,151 at the time of this writing — was moved to a wallet that now contains a mind-blowing 4,068,285,306,457 Shiba Inu.

The address, where the third SHIB lump was sent — 100,000,000,000 coins — now holds a whopping 207,167,469,910 SHIB.

New important SHIB-related updates

As covered by U.Today on Monday, this weekend, the Shiba Inu holder count saw an impressive growth of 8,000 in a single day, pushing the overall figure to 1,259,610.

Fresh data from the WhaleStats wallet tracking platform shows that the number of SHIB holders since then has become slightly higher: 1,265,549.

The second important update related to SHIB is that the Metaverse team has unveiled new concept art for the metaverse that is being built.

This time, the concept art of the Dune hub has been revealed to the SHIB army.

