Here’s Why Ethereum Likely to Hit $5,000: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone

Major Bloomberg expert on commodities explains why Ethereum price is likely to reach $5,000

Chief commodity strategist of Bloomberg, Mike McGlone, has taken to Twitter to name the major advantages of Ethereum that are likely to give it further momentum for growth to eventually hit $5,000.

Ethereum is on track to hit $5,000, as per McGlone

Bloomberg's expert on commodities believes that the second-largest blockchain is at the very center of the digitization of finance and money, and this is the basis on which the further price rise of ETH will occur, according to him. McGlone believes Ether is on track to reach $5,000.

As for Bitcoin, he referred to it as a commodity whose supply is in decline, but the demand is increasing greatly.

As for ETH, it is "rested and corrected" and is riding the digitization wave. Almost a week ago, Ethereum reached a new all-time high of $4,366, but it has been correcting since then, trading at $4,020 at press time.

Rested, Corrected #Ethereum Rides Digitization Wave: BI Commodity - Demand is increasing, supply is declining and Ethereum's position at the epicenter of the digitization of finance and money is a foundation for further price appreciation. pic.twitter.com/GIHb7jYRwg — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) October 27, 2021

ETH total value in ETH 2.0 hits $34.3 billion

According to data shared by Glassnode analytics vendor, the total amount of ETH locked in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract has hit a new lifetime high of $34,337,442,751.90. That equals 8,539,419.84 ETH coins.

Outflows of Ether from centralized crypto exchanges (seven-day MA) has surged to a one-month high, totaling $43,969,077 at the moment.