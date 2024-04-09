Dogecoin (DOGE) Back to Yearly High? Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of Breakthrough, Solana (SOL) Fell Behind Rest of Market: Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin has seen its price jump by 16% since reaching its lowest point. Now, it is near the highest price it has been all year at $0.22. Some people who watch the market think this rise might not last, and the price could fall again.

Looking at the price chart, Dogecoin has been doing quite well lately. It has been staying above $0.179, which is the growth threshold for the asset. If it can stay above this price level, we might see the rally continue, as it coincides with the point at which a reversal begins.

Dogecoin's future depends a lot on whether continue keep being interested in it. It has become popular before, especially with the help of social media and some famous people talking about it. But it is difficult to tell if it will keep being popular and if people will start to think it is not just for fun but also useful for other things.

Right now, Dogecoin looks like it might be ready to try for its highest price this year. But people who want to invest should be careful. There are two important price levels – $0.155 and $0.11 – that could help stop the price from falling too much. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.97, which tells us that there is room for growth, but the fuel for it is yet to be found.

Ethereum stays relevant

Ethereum is getting close to the $3,600 price, which has been tough for it to get past before. This time, Ethereum might just be able to push through.

Ethereum's price has gone up and down, testing how strong its support levels are and if the people buying (the bulls) can keep the price going up. The $3,600 mark is important because Ethereum has struggled to get past it before. Now, everyone's watching to see if it can finally do it.

When we look at Ethereum's price chart, we can see it is really trying to get over the $3,600 mark. It looks like it is getting ready to make a big move up. There is a sign on the chart that if Ethereum can close above $3,600 solidly, the price might jump up.

The chart shows us some important prices that have helped Ethereum to not fall too much. One is at $3,474, and an even bigger one is at $3,056, which is where the 50-day moving average is. These prices are like a trampoline for Ethereum — they could help it bounce higher.

What happens next for Ethereum might depend on if it can keep up the good work and get over the $3,600 hump. If it does, it could mean the start of a time when the price goes up even more.

Solana stands out

Solana is drawing attention for the wrong reasons. While other cryptocurrencies are gaining value, Solana's price is dropping. This is surprising to many because the overall mood in crypto is quite positive.

People are now trying to understand why Solana is falling behind, and it looks like some technical problems with the network are to blame. These issues are causing transactions to fail because of too much traffic, and this has caused the outflow from the network.

When we look at Solana's price chart, we notice that its value is around $184.02, which is lower than it has been at recently. This decrease might be related to worries about the network's transaction issues. These concerns have led to some uncertainty about when Solana will be able to sort out these troubles.