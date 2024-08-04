    DOGE Lead Breaks Silence on Dogecoin Payments on X

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin's future with X payments remains uncertain, says DOGE lead Mishaboar
    Sun, 4/08/2024 - 11:47
    DOGE Lead Breaks Silence on Dogecoin Payments on X
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Mishaboar, a big name in the Dogecoin community, recently talked about the possibility of DOGE being added to X's payment service amid long standing rumors.

    Advertisement

    Thus, he said that while there is obviously a lot of interest in seeing DOGE integrated into X's payments, there is currently no concrete information about its inclusion.

    Related
    Elon Musk's X App Secures New Money Transmitter License, DOGE Army Excited
    Fri, 08/02/2024 - 14:47
    Elon Musk's X App Secures New Money Transmitter License, DOGE Army Excited
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    DOGE Lead Breaks Silence on Dogecoin Payments on X
    Ripple Inching Closer to Stablecoin Release
    Samson Mow Issues Optimistic Bitcoin Statement as BTC Falls Below $62,000
    Two Months Left: Henrik Zeberg Predicts Top to Come Soon

    He agreed that X is getting the green light to launch its payments service across the U.S., but there is no word on whether Dogecoin will be involved. This follows the social network, which is owned by Elon Musk, getting another money-transmitter license in North Dakota.

    Mishaboar also shared his views on the cryptocurrency market, pointing out the risks involved in trading and holding crypto. He said the market is very speculative right now and warned against the rise of new tokens, most of which he thinks are scams.

    Only one DOGE

    The warning came amid recent stats showing that over 1.5 million meme cryptocurrencies have been created in the past few months since the launch of the Solana-based pump fun app.

    Mishaboar said that while Dogecoin is often grouped with other meme tokens, it stands apart because it is a decentralized and permissionless cryptocurrency with its own blockchain.

    Related
    DOGE Community Excited at Big X Integration Teaser
    Thu, 08/01/2024 - 12:48
    DOGE Community Excited at Big X Integration Teaser
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    He also pointed out that DOGE was not originally designed to make money. Its growth to its current market cap is pretty unusual and not something that can be easily repeated. He suggested limiting exposure to well-known coins and using reputable exchanges.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Ethereum (ETH) Crashes to $2,800: Did ETF Spark Bloodbath?
    Aug 4, 2024 - 11:40
    Ethereum (ETH) Crashes to $2,800: Did ETF Spark Bloodbath?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Thousands of Australian Crypto Wallets Compromised by Scammers
    Aug 4, 2024 - 11:40
    Thousands of Australian Crypto Wallets Compromised by Scammers
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared: 1.2 Trillion in 24 Hours
    Aug 4, 2024 - 11:40
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared: 1.2 Trillion in 24 Hours
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MEET48 GIPR2 Dapp Ranks Top Globally, Announces the 1st Web3 Metaverse Idol Popularity Ranking in Hong Kong 2025
    Poodlana (POODL) Logs Fundraising Milestone as Meme Coins Viral Again
    Sharpe AI Announces $SAI Token Listing on Gate.io
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Lead Breaks Silence on Dogecoin Payments on X
    Ethereum (ETH) Crashes to $2,800: Did ETF Spark Bloodbath?
    Thousands of Australian Crypto Wallets Compromised by Scammers
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD