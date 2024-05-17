Dan Tapiero Names Top Catalyst to Drive Bitcoin (BTC) Growth

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) might benefit from China in a rare move from a market with a deep stake in real estate. While trailing behind the United States in capital for market liquidity, China is still an important region that can influence market recovery.

Advertisement

Dan Tapiero sentiment

Dan Tapiero, the founder and CEO of 10T Holdings, teased the massive Chinese accumulation that is underway. For a country whose real estate sector was in shambles as of 2020, the government is now considering implementing quantitative easing (QE), a measure that will encourage a firm’s borrowing efforts.

While QE is an economic measure that works based on the situation, liquidity-strained Chinese real estate developers can now gain access to more operating funds. Though this measure is expected to jumpstart businesses, the release of capital as liquidity might further place a strain on the fiat currency.

The potential fiat devaluation that will follow the flooded economy poses a potential catalyst for Bitcoin and other major hedges against inflation - gold. To Dan Tapiero, "the explosive upmove in Chinese Real Estate stocks" after more than a decade of a long bear market caused a lot of pain.

Chinese starting to stimulate big time.



QE for Comm Real Estate.



Explosive upmove in Chinese Real Estate stocks after DECADE+ long bear mkt that caused a lot of pain.



Very bullish for global liquidity.



Helps drive up #gold #silver #BITCOIN #ETH and #nasdaq.



🚀 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ftZ3seGZxM — Dan Tapiero (@DTAPCAP) May 17, 2024

This new pivot is positive to boost global liquidity, which Bitcoin can also lean on. In his projection, other risk assets and stocks like Ethereum and the tech heavy-NASDAQ Composite will also benefit overall.

Direct Bitcoin impact

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is experiencing intense volatility, up by 0.17% to $66,152.64. While it is tempting to suggest this uptick might drive the price to unprecedented levels in the short term, it is worth noting that crucial headwinds still lie ahead. Miner revenue is yet to balance out post-halving, thus providing a direct gateway to crunch supply, impacting market balance.

However, Bitcoin is known as one of the most resilient assets in the world. Once the market prices in the impact of Chinese real estate QE, as teased by Tapiero, the real BTC price discovery may then commence.

In the grand scheme of the market's outlook, Tapiero is optimistic that Bitcoin is fated to soar from $90,000 to $200,000 in the long term.