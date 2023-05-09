Charles Hoskinson Gets Mocked for Using His Private Jet Too Much, Here's His Answer

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), has recently come under fire for his frequent use of his private jet. With more than 353 flights in a single year, critics argue that Hoskinson is burning more fuel than celebrities like Ken Griffin, Mark Zuckerberg, Mark Cuban and Jay-Z. However, Hoskinson was quick to respond to the criticism, pointing out that the numbers are not entirely accurate.

In his response, Hoskinson clarified that the count does not differentiate between his personal use of the private jet and charters. He also questioned the intent behind the list, adding that he is close to figuring out how to make flying private more profitable. In May 2021, he stated that he would only fly private if he could find a way to make more money doing it than spending on it, and he believes he has almost "cracked that code."

Oh, what a nice find on Reddit!



Charles Hoskinson‘s private jet has burned more fuel than Ken Griffin, Zuck, Mark Cuban and Jay-Z.



353 flights in a single year. Busy man :)https://t.co/fA7TqXVamm pic.twitter.com/qcOdj4wOaD — intellectually dishonest at its finest (@flubdubster) May 8, 2023

However, some users have continued to criticize Hoskinson, suggesting that his spending on private flights is unnecessary given Cardano's poor market performance. They argue that the platform is falling behind competitors like Ethereum and Solana, which is backed up by the fact that ADA has been in a local downtrend for more than two months, losing around 20% of its value.

Despite Hoskinson's defense of his private jet use, the debate raises questions about the priorities of prominent figures in the cryptocurrency world. As Cardano struggles to regain its footing on the market, Hoskinson's critics argue that focusing on personal luxuries might not be the best use of resources.

On the other hand, Hoskinson's supporters emphasize that his travel habits are not directly tied to Cardano's performance and that his contributions to the project should be judged on their own merits.