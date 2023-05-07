Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for May 7

Sun, 05/07/2023 - 11:34
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Are there any reversal signals for Cardano (ADA)?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for May 7
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears have become more active on the last day of the week as most of the coins have returned to the red area.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 2.13% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) is on the way to the local resistance at $0.3826. If the growth continues, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.39 area tomorrow.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

The opposite situation is on the daily time frame. Buyers are trying to keep the rate above the $0.38 mark despite sellers' pressure. If bulls fail to do that, the decline can continue to $0.37.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 6

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of Cardano (ADA) may close below yesterday's candle low at $0.3761. If it happens, traders can expect a more profound decline to the $0.35 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.3811 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image $120 Million Liquidations Hit Crypto Market as Meme Coin Madness Calms Down
05/07/2023 - 11:16
$120 Million Liquidations Hit Crypto Market as Meme Coin Madness Calms Down
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Countdown to Crypto Chaos: Top Analyst Reveals Why July Is Crucial
05/07/2023 - 10:38
Countdown to Crypto Chaos: Top Analyst Reveals Why July Is Crucial
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana Co-Founder Claps Back at Ethereum Fan
05/07/2023 - 10:12
Solana Co-Founder Claps Back at Ethereum Fan
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya