BlockFi Jumps Into Bitcoin ETF Race

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a futures-based Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S.



If approved, its shares will be trading on Cboe BZX Exchange.



The fund will not invest directly in Bitcoin:

The fund seeks to invest in bitcoin futures so that the total value of the bitcoin to which the fund has economic exposure is equal to approximately 100% of the net assets of the fund.

A slew of analysts expects the SEC to finally approve a futures-based Bitcoin ETF this October.