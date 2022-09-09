Bitcoin Surging 9% Causes Sharp Increase in Open Interest on Major Crypto Exchanges

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Open interest in Bitcoin on major global platforms like Binance and FTX is growing sharply, according to data provided by a researcher from crypto analytics agency Kaiko. The same data is confirmed by statistics from Coinglass. According to the portal, the growth of open interest in BTC futures was 18.8% on Binance and 14.35% on FTX.

Sharp jump in $BTC open interest on FTX and Binance in the past couple hours; Binance up to 166k from 154k, FTX to 64k from 58k. pic.twitter.com/Qab3Mnzoq6 — Riyad Carey (@riyad_carey) September 9, 2022

The surge in open interest in Bitcoin is the result of the major cryptocurrency rising nearly 9% today. After strong swings in the face of the Fed, ECB and SEC, Bitcoin survived the "shakeout" and broke through the resistance to both $19,500 and $20,500.

What's the next step?

At this point, it is important for Bitcoin to get a foothold above $21,000 to continue its growth. The main resistance so far is the block of $21,000-$21,500. If buyers continue in the same vein, it seems that the levels of $22,400-$23,000 are not far off.

The U.S. stock market is also doing well, which is important given the tight correlation between the traditional and crypto markets. The S&P 500 is targeting the $4,100-$4,160 level, from where it is worth watching for a further reaction.

It is not unreasonable to say that one should not succumb to the fear of missing out. The market is now reacting anxiously to any news: from the release of news reports that are worse than expected, to other data from the respected agency on energy, food and, especially, geopolitical issues.