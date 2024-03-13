Advertisement
Bitcoin ETFs Seeing Record Inflows

Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin ETFs have achieved new milestone with record inflows
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 15:10
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are witnessing record inflows, showing bullish sentiment among investors toward the cryptocurrency market. 

According to recent data, the sector saw an addition of $1.045 billion in net inflows in a single day, marking a new daily high. 

This influx has pushed the total net inflows to an eye-popping $11 billion. 

Unprecedented growth

The recent spike in investment has been particularly notable in specific ETFs. BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, experienced a daily inflow of $849 million, setting a new record for the fund. 

This trend is reflective of a broader appetite for cryptocurrency exposure through regulated financial products. These products offer both retail and institutional investors a more familiar entry point into the digital asset space.

The success of these ETFs is not isolated, as even the smallest fund in the sector, BTCW, boasts a healthy $74 million in assets under management, which makes it 16th out of 108 ETFs launched in 2024. 

Earlier today, the price of the leading cryptocurrency reached a new peak of $73,603.

Who's buying?

The growing interest in Bitcoin ETFs raises the question of who is driving this demand.

Industry experts point toward May 15 as a significant date when investors with more than $100 million in assets under management (AUM) are required to file their 13-F filings with the SEC. 

These filings, which disclose publicly traded holdings, are anticipated to reveal some surprising names among the investors in Bitcoin ETFs. 

The expectation is that these disclosures will provide insights into the institutional adoption of Bitcoin, supporting the hypothesis that a broader range of investors is now engaging with digital assets.

Alex Dovbnya

