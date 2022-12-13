BabyDoge Greatly Surpasses SHIB, BTC Hitting Bottom, Says David Gokhshtein; Ripple Partner Bitso Shifts Dozens of Millions of XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today.

BabyDoge greatly surpasses SHIB, here's how

Shiba Inu and BabyDoge have long been competing in terms of the number of holders. This time, the win was scored by the younger meme coin, BabyDoge, with a total holder count of 1,646,606. Shiba Inu can also boast a fast-growing community, but the tempo of this growth is not as fast as BabyDoge’s. At the moment of writing, the number of SHIB holders comprises 1,261,302, while BabyDoge is ahead of it by nearly half a million users. BabyDoge is currently changing hands at $0.000000001061, per CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin is hitting bottom, David Gokhshtein says, here's what's driving it

David Gokhshtein , founder of Gokhshtein Media, shared his opinion on the current state of Bitcoin’s price in a recent tweet, saying that the king crypto is slowly hitting bottom. He argues that when investors start giving up Bitcoin, it is an indication that BTC has indeed bottomed out. Judging by sentiment on social media, Gokhshtein believes, this is gradually starting to happen. At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $17,412, up almost 3% over the past 24 hours.

Ripple key partner Bitso shifts dozens of millions of XRP – what's happening?

Data provided by Whale Alert demonstrates that, yesterday, over 160 million XRP were moved, with Ripple's major ODL partner Bitso and Binance exchange taking part in it. There were overall four large transactions, carrying from 32 million to 49 million XRP each. Bitso shifted a total of 48,100,000 XRP worth $18,526,121. Binance, in turn, made two transactions, with one carrying 38,893,182 XRP, and the other 49,926,217 XRP. The final of the four transfers – 32,000,000 XRP – was made from a Bittrex wallet to Bitstamp.

SHIB large transactions jump 300% as SHIB sets new record in this metric