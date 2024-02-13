Advertisement
XRP Price in Trouble

Arman Shirinyan
Despite price, XRP is facing some serious troubles
Tue, 13/02/2024 - 13:51
XRP Price in Trouble
XRP has reached a critical resistance. The token has experienced a period of bullish momentum, capturing the attention of investors and traders. However, the recent price action indicates a retracement from the 26-day EMA, a level that is not typically a strong resistance for assets in a robust bull market

The 26-day EMA, which acts as a barometer for short-term market sentiment, has proven to be a stumbling block for XRP's price. The failure to break above this line signals weakness in the asset's immediate upward trajectory. For assets in a solid uptrend, surpassing the 26 EMA should be relatively straightforward. Therefore, XRP's inability to do so could spell trouble for its short-term outlook.

XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

If XRP continues to be denied at the 26-day EMA, the likelihood of a rapid retracement becomes a primary concern. A price drop following such a rejection could initiate a substantial rally downslide, which is an unwelcome scenario for XRP. It is a critical period for the asset, as it needs to maintain its recent gains to affirm the confidence of its investors and indicate the possibility of a continued uptrend.

Regarding specific support and resistance levels, XRP shows a clear local support around the $0.38 mark, a level that has historically acted as both a floor and a ceiling for price movements. This support level is crucial, as a break below it could reinforce bearish sentiment and potentially lead to further declines toward lower support zones.

On the flip side, the local resistance level is currently at approximately $0.56, aligning with the 26-day EMA that is causing current difficulties. A decisive break above this resistance could invalidate the bearish thesis and put XRP back on the path to recovery, possibly opening the doors to test higher levels of resistance formed by past price peaks or psychological thresholds.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

