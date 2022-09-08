"Vitalik Buterin Scam" Hits Verified Account of Famous Journalist

The closer we get to the transition of Ethereum to the PoS consensus, the more hype around the main altcoin and the more active scammers are who try to steal money from inattentive investors by various means.

So the next victim of the attackers was famous publicist and journalist Aaron Goldfarb, or rather, his Twitter account. As a result of the hack, the account was redesigned to imitate the Twitter account of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin himself, and then a series of tweets was launched, inviting all uninformed people to various phishing sites.

Goldfarb's account is still in the possession of the scammers, comments on the posts are disabled and the technical support of the social network has not yet taken any action.

Crypto scammers are becoming active

This is not the only case of fraud using the Vitalik Buterin or Ethereum name lately. Previously, U.Today reported similar cases in which attackers carried out dust attacks, and the same fake Vitalik invited crypto enthusiasts to vote on dubious sites.

Another famous crypto figure, Changpeng Zhao, suffers from the same problem. Clones of the founder and head of one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world flooded all over Twitter and caused headaches even for Elon Musk.

The crypto scammers even made it to Apple's presentation. While Tim Cook was showing the world the tech giant's new products, tens of thousands of viewers were caught up in a fake video where they were shown ads for a scam site.