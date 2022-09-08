"Vitalik Buterin Scam" Hits Verified Account of Famous Journalist

Thu, 09/08/2022 - 15:38
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Aaron Goldfarb verified Twitter account gets hacked by Ethereum founder's imposter
"Vitalik Buterin Scam" Hits Verified Account of Famous Journalist
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The closer we get to the transition of Ethereum to the PoS consensus, the more hype around the main altcoin and the more active scammers are who try to steal money from inattentive investors by various means.

So the next victim of the attackers was famous publicist and journalist Aaron Goldfarb, or rather, his Twitter account. As a result of the hack, the account was redesigned to imitate the Twitter account of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin himself, and then a series of tweets was launched, inviting all uninformed people to various phishing sites.

Goldfarb's account is still in the possession of the scammers, comments on the posts are disabled and the technical support of the social network has not yet taken any action.

Crypto scammers are becoming active

This is not the only case of fraud using the Vitalik Buterin or Ethereum name lately. Previously, U.Today reported similar cases in which attackers carried out dust attacks, and the same fake Vitalik invited crypto enthusiasts to vote on dubious sites.

Another famous crypto figure, Changpeng Zhao, suffers from the same problem. Clones of the founder and head of one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world flooded all over Twitter and caused headaches even for Elon Musk.

The crypto scammers even made it to Apple's presentation. While Tim Cook was showing the world the tech giant's new products, tens of thousands of viewers were caught up in a fake video where they were shown ads for a scam site.

#Cryptocurrency Scam #Scam Alert
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Cardano Builder Introduces Daedalus Version for Mainnet. Here's What's New
09/08/2022 - 19:11
Cardano Builder Introduces Daedalus Version for Mainnet. Here's What's New
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/08/2022 - 16:24
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Coinbase Helping Plaintiffs Sue US Regulator, Here's Why: Bloomberg
09/08/2022 - 16:14
Coinbase Helping Plaintiffs Sue US Regulator, Here's Why: Bloomberg
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan