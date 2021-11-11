Unizen CeDeFi Partners with Geometric Energy Corporation in Its DOGE-1 Mission: Details

Unizen project and ZenX incubator will support first-ever crypto-funded mission to the moon

Unizen, a pioneering ecosystem that merges the benefits of the CeFi and DeFi protocols, shared the details of its most eccentric partnership so far.

Unizen is going to send Cubesat to the moon, here's how

According to the official statement shared by the UniZen CeDeFi platform, ZenX blockchain incubator and its partner—innovations conglomerate Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC)—a crucial partnership is inked to send a spacecraft to the moon.

We are happy to announce a partnership with @GeometricEnergy Corporation (GEC) for DOGE-1 SpaceX mission. #ZenX Labs will help the team to scale their innovation for the DOGE-1 SpaceX Mission https://t.co/rISLuOfUIT November 10, 2021

The three teams will collaborate to build and launch DOGE-1, the first mission to the Moon solely funded by digital assets. In this mission, a 40 kg device, Cubesat, will reach stable lunar orbit.

Using its onboard sensor and camera array, the spacecraft will gather lunar-spatial data and send it to researchers. Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) will provide equipment and software for communications.

Sean Noga, CEO of Unizen and the ZenX Incubator, is certain that this mission is of crucial importance for the entire Web3.0 segment in terms of technical progress, promotion and massive adoption:

Geometric Energy Corporation is a truly innovative and ambitious team with an impressive vision for the future and a deep belief in ever expanding use cases. XI Protocol is a groundbreaking evolution in how space infrastructure connects to distributed ledger technology. Initially, this technology will enable satellite-based, space display screens (driven by tokenized claims) and the untapped realm of Web3 connected data reporting rewards on SATCOM communication networks.

New epoch for regulatory-compliant DeFis

Samuel Reid, CEO of GEC, is fascinated by the revolutionary vision of this collaboration:

Geometric Energy Corporation is proud to partner with Unizen for pushing the boundaries of distributed ledger technology in space, and grateful for their ongoing collaboration to help bring us to the moon!

As covered by U.Today previously, Unizen is focused on building a 100% seamless regulatory-compliant ecosystem for all individuals and institutions interested in digital assets.

ZenX Labs is an incubator designed to support digital assets innovators. It is the first cryptocurrency service to enable a DMAS (Dynamic Multi-Asset Staking) concept.