Advertisement
AD

Top Ethereum Investor Unloads Tokens in Epic Move Amid ETH Price Surge

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
As Ethereum skyrockets, seasoned trader seizes opportunity, selling off all ETH holdings and igniting speculation on crypto market's next move
Mon, 12/04/2023 - 10:26
Top Ethereum Investor Unloads Tokens in Epic Move Amid ETH Price Surge
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a strategic move, a big investor with a proven track record trading Ethereum (ETH) capitalized on the recent price surge by selling a substantial amount of holdings.

Advertisement

Lookonchain reports that this adept trader successfully sold all 2,850 ETH, amounting to a staggering $6.35 million, at an impressive price of $2,230 within the past six hours. The calculated maneuver resulted in a noteworthy profit of approximately $457,000.

Related
Cardano Not Listed in Top of Chains More Decentralized Than Ethereum: Here's Why

This seasoned investor has a commendable history of ETH trading, engaging in 25 transactions over the past year. Impressively, the trader emerged victorious in 20 of these trades, consistently selling at prices higher than the initial purchase and accumulating an impressive total profit exceeding $3 million.

""
Source: Lookonchain

The timing of this strategic exit into cash coincides with ETH's surge to new heights in 2023, reaching levels not witnessed since May 9, 2022.

All eyes on Ethereum price

Currently, the price of Ethereum has soared to $2,250, marking a crucial milestone. What is important is that the altcoin breached this threshold in a downward trajectory in the past, but today's trajectory is undeniably upward.

""
ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

As the Ethereum price eyes the next important level, speculation looms over whether ETH will achieve the $3,500 milestone. Equally intriguing is the interpretation of the successful trader's decision to sell positions at this pivotal moment. According to the investor's perspective, the altcoin has attained its current objectives.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Breaks Critical Resistance Level: $3,000 Ahead?

The question now arises: are we on the brink of a correction, or has the market outplayed this seasoned whale? The crypto community awaits the unfolding of this high-stakes narrative.

#Ethereum #Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu Witnesses Epic 3,257% On-Chain Spike as SHIB Price About to Erase Zero
2023/12/04 10:25
Shiba Inu Witnesses Epic 3,257% On-Chain Spike as SHIB Price About to Erase Zero
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin (BTC) at $50,000 Surely Next Target, But One Thing Is Missing
2023/12/04 10:25
Bitcoin (BTC) at $50,000 Surely Next Target, But One Thing Is Missing
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shibarium Transactions Hit Jaw-Dropping Milestone, SHIB Price Reacts
2023/12/04 10:25
Shibarium Transactions Hit Jaw-Dropping Milestone, SHIB Price Reacts
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Top Ethereum Investor Unloads Tokens in Epic Move Amid ETH Price Surge
Top Ethereum Investor Unloads Tokens in Epic Move Amid ETH Price Surge
Shiba Inu Witnesses Epic 3,257% On-Chain Spike as SHIB Price About to Erase Zero
Shiba Inu Witnesses Epic 3,257% On-Chain Spike as SHIB Price About to Erase Zero
Bitcoin (BTC) at $50,000 Surely Next Target, But One Thing Is Missing
Bitcoin (BTC) at $50,000 Surely Next Target, But One Thing Is Missing
Shibarium Transactions Hit Jaw-Dropping Milestone, SHIB Price Reacts
Shibarium Transactions Hit Jaw-Dropping Milestone, SHIB Price Reacts
Whopping 2.12 Billion XRP Now Participate in This Airdrop
Whopping 2.12 Billion XRP Now Participate in This Airdrop
Former Binance CEO CZ Announces “Alt Season”
Former Binance CEO CZ Announces “Alt Season”
Unstoppable Rally: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Finally Surpasses $40,000
Unstoppable Rally: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Finally Surpasses $40,000
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Nears Key Resistance: Double Top Formation
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Nears Key Resistance: Double Top Formation
Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally "Feels Different," Top Money Manager Says
Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally "Feels Different," Top Money Manager Says
SHIB Price Analysis for December 3
SHIB Price Analysis for December 3
Show all
Advertisement
AD