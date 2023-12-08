Advertisement
Solana (SOL) Price Ignition: Arthur Hayes Hints at Imminent $100 Milestone

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Triple-digit price for Solana is not unreal for cryptocurrency
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 13:00
Arthur Hayes backed his previous prediction that Solana (SOL) could soon hit the $100 mark. This forecast is not just baseless optimism, as it may seem at first; market signals and fundamental shifts within the Solana ecosystem are the basis for the expert's eccentric prediction.

Solana’s price trajectory has been one of the most noticeable rallies on the market, particularly in the wake of the Jito airdrop, which injected a fresh burst of enthusiasm into the community. This event not only catalyzed immediate price action but has also furthered the ecosystem’s reach, encouraging users to deepen their engagement through farming and other yield-generating activities.

SOLUSDT Chart
SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

One of the critical drivers behind Solana's ascent is its competitive edge over Ethereum regarding transaction fees. With the high costs on Ethereum still a pain point for many, Solana’s lower fees have become increasingly attractive for both developers and users seeking more economical alternatives.

The platform's developer activity is another bullish indicator. With a growing number of developers choosing Solana for its robust infrastructure and supportive community, the network is experiencing a boom in innovative projects and applications, further solidifying its position on the market.

However, it is Solana’s centralization that provides a double-edged sword. While some criticize the network's VC-backing and control as antithetical to the decentralized ethos of blockchain, others argue that this centralization has lent Solana a degree of stability and scalability that purely decentralized networks struggle to achieve.

Long-term performance also favors Solana’s uptrend. Its technology has consistently demonstrated high throughput and low latency, catering to the demands of sophisticated decentralized applications and high-frequency trading platforms alike.

As for reaching the $100 level, Hayes’ prediction does not seem far-fetched. With the current momentum and the factors outlined above, it is plausible that we could witness Solana breaching this psychological barrier, assuming the market in general maintains its bullish stride. 

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

