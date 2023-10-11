Shibarium and BONE Listed on Turkish Crypto Platform, Bitcoin Might Meet 'Key Pivot Point' on Nov. 21, Ripple Keeps Moving Millions of XRP to Bitstamp: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

Shiba Inu's Shibarium and BONE listed on prominent Turkish crypto platform

Shiba Inu products continue their adoption journey around the world. This time, Shibarium and BONE governance token found themselves in Turkey ; as announced by Turkish-based crypto app Bitcointry, on Oct. 9, it completed the integration of the Shibarium chain. In addition to this, the BONE token will soon become available for trading on the platform. The adoption marks a significant step forward for both the Shiba Inu community and Bitcointry. Established in 2023, the centralized crypto exchange offers a wide range of coins and trading options for users, with its 24-hour trading volume being $608,423.

Bitcoin (BTC) might meet "key pivot point" on Nov. 21, here's why

In a recent X post, blockchain and DeFi analyst Miles Deutscher recommended Bitcoin holders to keep one date in mind, referring to his observations. According to Deutscher's analysis of Bitcoin's behavior in prehalving months, the flagship crypto is still mirroring its latest two cycles. In general, this action can be referred to as "sideways" performance. This phase is typically associated with Q2, Q3 and Q4 in prehalving years (2016, 2020 and the upcoming halving of 2024). As can be seen on the chart, so far, Bitcoin's history repeats itself. With that said, the last days of November (November 21, in particular) could become "the key pivot for a bullish shift," Deutscher wrote.

Ripple keeps moving millions of XRP to Bitstamp as whales grab billions of it