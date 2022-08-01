Shiba Inu Marks Second Anniversary; Here's How Journey Progressed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is marking its second anniversary, having launched in August 2020, with an initial supply of one quadrillion tokens.

Within a space of two years, the touted ''Dogecoin killer'' has witnessed growth on all fronts.

Two years, and journey continues

Community: At the time of writing, Shiba Inu holders have reached 1,216,316, per WhaleStats data, while SHIB boasts 3.4 million followers on Twitter.

Exchange listings: Shiba Inu has seen numerous listings on several global exchanges, numbering more than 100, including Coinbase, Binance, Kraken and others. Most recently, Shiba Inu launched Bitmex and Coins.ph.

Collaborations: Shiba Inu has seen numerous "partnershibs" over time. Most recently, Shiba Inu announced its partnershib with world-class visualization studio The Third Floor (TTF) for the design and construction of its SHIB.io The Metaverse Project. In December 2021, Shiba Inu Games joined forces with PlaySide to work on a mobile game that will feature NFTs from the "Shiboshi" collection. Also, Shiba Inu announced a collaboration with designer John Richmond, entering the fashion world.

In February, Italian restaurant Welly underwent a rebranding after its partnership with Shiba Inu. Payments gateway NOWpayments also continues to expand its support with SHIB. The list is endless in a way.

Burn efforts: Community burn efforts are more active, with over 410,375,889,785,602 burned out of the initial 1 quadrillion supply.

Launches and ongoing development: The first breakthrough was the launch of Shibaswap in July 2021. In late March 2022, Shiba Inu's Metaverse was born. Also, the Shiba Inu official burn portal was launched in April of this year, resulting in billions of Shiba Inu tokens being burned. Ongoing developments include Shiba Inu's main financial components, Shibarium, SHI (Shiba Inu stablecoin) and SHIBFE, which are nearing completion. Others include ShibaSwap 2.0, Shiba Inu Games x Playside, and so on.

Additions to the Shiba Inu team: In November, Shiba Inu revealed William Volk as the lead consultant for Shiba Inu Games. Shiba Inu also announced the retention of its first legal counsel: Craig Kessler Esquire (CK1), alongside additions to the Metaverse teams in the persons of Sherri Cuono, Marcie Jastrow and David Kern.

Exceptional moments

The Ethereum creator thanks the Shiba Inu community for making fellowships possible. Shiba Inu rallied millions of percentage points in 2021. At one point, it flipped Dogecoin in market capitalization. Presently, SHIB ranks 15th largest, per CoinMarketCap data.

Ryoshi, Shiba Inu's mysterious developer, exits the scene.