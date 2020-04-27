Ripple CTO Criticized for Insensitive Cancer Joke About Bitcoin (BTC) Billionaires

David Schwartz, the CTO of blockchain decacorn Ripple, faces backlash for saying that a tweet about Bitcoin billionaires “literally” gave him cancer

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has come under fire for posting an inappropriate cancer joke in response to a tweet about Bitcoin billionaires posted by Kraken’s Pierre Rochard.

Rochard asked Schwartz not to make fun of the disease that kills about 10 mln people annually.

Are you a Bitcoin billionaire?

The viral tweet, which says that you only need 10 BTC to be a billionaire, raised many eyebrows. This includes former Wall Streeter Mike Novogratz, who had a hard time getting its gist.



As explained by Rochard, it simply means that one coin can be divided into 100 mln satoshis.



Novogratz claimed that he owned a lot of Bitcoin and was helping to build a healthy ecosystem in response to some backlash.

$100 mln per one coin?

Meanwhile, Adam Back alleged that there was a possibility that Bitcoin could one day reach $100 mln per coin due to quantitative easing and the "modern money theory" (MMT).

By printing an unlimited amount of fiat money, central banks could eventually lose control of inflation. Eventually, BTC could replace the U.S. Dollar as a fiat currency.

While such a price tag is absolutely wild, Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht recently predicted that BTC could go to $333 mln during its next bullish wave.