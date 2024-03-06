Advertisement
Ripple CLO Takes Subtle New Jab at US SEC

Godfrey Benjamin
Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty just flagged another SEC callout by Fifth Circuit judge
Wed, 6/03/2024 - 15:45
Ripple's Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Stuart Alderoty has taken a subtle jab at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding its establishment of an unclear crypto regulatory framework. In a recent post on X, Alderoty stated that “the SEC’s rules are so vague and loosey-goosey that nobody knows whether they’ll be at risk.”

Alderoty's critique of the SEC

Alderoty's comments were prompted by statements made by a U.S. judge in the case of NCPPR v. SEC. This case involves the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR), a far-right group challenging an SEC ruling regarding a shareholder proposal in Kroger's proxy statement. The judge's assertion that the SEC's rules are unclear and potentially risky for corporations resonated with Alderoty.

This subtle jab from Ripple's CLO comes amid a broader backdrop of contention between the company and the SEC. Alderoty has been vocal in its criticism of the SEC and its chairman, Gary Gensler, accusing the regulatory agency of losing legal battles and engaging in what he described as "shady behavior."

In November, Alderoty did not hold back, calling for Congress to pass "sensible" laws to regulate cryptocurrencies effectively. He also proposed collaborative efforts between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to develop a framework for protecting the cryptocurrency market.

Ripple-SEC case update

Meanwhile, the legal battle between Ripple and the SEC continues to unfold. The latest development sees the SEC requesting an extension for upcoming deadlines related to remedies in their ongoing case. This extension grants the SEC additional time to review materials provided by Ripple and prepare remedies-related briefings.

Specifically, the SEC asked for an extension to file its remedies-related opening brief, pushing the deadline from March 13 to March 22. Ripple, according to reports, has agreed to the SEC's request. Additionally, the deadlines for Ripple's opposition brief and the SEC's reply brief were also extended to April 22 and May 6, 2024, respectively.

About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

